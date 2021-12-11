Hellenic Navy modernization of 4 MEKO-class Frigates at an estimated cost of $2.5 billion

Greece for the modernization of 4 MEKO-class Frigates at an estimated cost of $2.5 billion.
Huge cost for a modernization contract!
Turkey modernize 4 MEKO-200 Frigates worth €250 million only
Within the scope of the Barbaros Class Frigate Half-Life Modernization Project ( about €250 million )
4 Ships are planned to be delivered to the Turkish Navy until 2025
-- Havelsan Network Enabled Data Integrated (GENESIS ADVENT) Combat Management System
-- Aselsan TAKS Fire Control System
-- Aselsan HAZAR AESA Radar
-- Aselsan MAR-D 3B AESA Radar
-- Aselsan AKR-D X and Ka-Band fire control Radars
-- Aselsan ARES-2N Electronic Warfare System
-- Aselsan PIRI Panoramic Infrared Imaging - KATS Infrared Search and Track system
-- Aselsan FERSAH Carina Mounted Sonar System
-- Aselsan HIZIR Torpedo counter measure System
-- 127 mm Gun
-- Aselsan STOP 25mm Remote Controlled Stabilized Cannon System
-- Aselsan GOKDENIZ 35mm CIWS
-- 64 x ESSM Air Defense Missiles
-- 16x ATMACA Anti ship Missiles
-- Lightweight Torpedoes
Havelsan ADVENT next generation Network Enabled Data Integrated Combat Management System for Cooperative Engagment Capability
