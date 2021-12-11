Hellenic Navy modernization of 4 MEKO-class Frigates at an estimated cost of $2.5 billion

Greece for the modernization of 4 MEKO-class Frigates at an estimated cost of $2.5 billion.Huge cost for a modernization contract!Turkey modernize 4 MEKO-200 Frigates worth €250 million only-- Havelsan Network Enabled Data Integrated (GENESIS ADVENT) Combat Management System-- Aselsan TAKS Fire Control System-- Aselsan HAZAR AESA Radar-- Aselsan MAR-D 3B AESA Radar-- Aselsan AKR-D X and Ka-Band fire control Radars-- Aselsan ARES-2N Electronic Warfare System-- Aselsan PIRI Panoramic Infrared Imaging - KATS Infrared Search and Track system-- Aselsan FERSAH Carina Mounted Sonar System-- Aselsan HIZIR Torpedo counter measure System-- 127 mm Gun-- Aselsan STOP 25mm Remote Controlled Stabilized Cannon System-- Aselsan GOKDENIZ 35mm CIWS-- 64 x ESSM Air Defense Missiles-- 16x ATMACA Anti ship Missiles-- Lightweight Torpedoes...... ( only a few Countries in the World )