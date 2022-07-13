Hellenic Navy: Construction of the second FDI HN frigate begins.

Of pivotal and decisive importance are the developments on the front of the construction of the new FDI HN frigates for the Navy. Today, the ceremony of cutting the first sheet of the 2nd FDI HN Frigate for the Hellenic Navy took place at the Naval Group shipyard in the city of Lorient.
The FDI HNs will rapidly and sustainably enhance the capabilities of the Greek Navy's surface fleet as they will be delivered in a very short time frame, starting in 2025 for the first two units and 2026 for the third.
There is also an option to order a 4th frigate, which must be activated by the summer of 2023, with deliver time the 2026.
