Hellenic Navy: Construction of the second FDI HN frigate begins.

Of pivotal and decisive importance are the developments on the front of the construction of the new FDI HN frigates for the Navy. Today, the ceremony of cutting the first sheet of the 2nd FDI HN Frigate for the Hellenic Navy took place at the Naval Group shipyard in the city of Lorient.

The FDI HNs will rapidly and sustainably enhance the capabilities of the Greek Navy's surface fleet as they will be delivered in a very short time frame, starting in 2025 for the first two units and 2026 for the third.

There is also an option to order a 4th frigate, which must be activated by the summer of 2023, with deliver time the 2026.

1657738200478.png



We have problems though. The French don't have an ECM for the ships yet and like Ptisi said,they don't even have decoys and chaff on the ship. I wonder if we should have gone for the Sigma 11515,but then again the price was good and the decision was also political.
 
We have problems though. The French don't have an ECM for the ships yet and like Ptisi said,they don't even have decoys and chaff on the ship. I wonder if we should have gone for the Sigma 11515,but then again the price was good and the decision was also political.
Patience is needed, which the Ptisi has not shown with the French frigates, which are of a new generation in terms of their electronics and especially the Sentinel system.

As far as the ECM is concerned, couldn't a top ECM be entered from the beginning (nettuno4110) that both fremm and horizon have and that's it?
Of course it could but HN doesn't want to commit to something older.
An even cheaper option is the Italian ecm that enters the gowind of the emirates.
But ΗΝ wants the best in the long run and waits.
So all the rumors that the trouble will remain without ECM are from the cunning.
 
Patience is needed, which the Ptisi has not shown with the French frigates, which are of a new generation in terms of their electronics and especially the Sentinel system.

As far as the ECM is concerned, couldn't a top ECM be entered from the beginning (nettuno4110) that both fremm and horizon have and that's it?
Of course it could but HN doesn't want to commit to something older.
An even cheaper option is the Italian ecm that enters the gowind of the emirates.
But ΗΝ wants the best in the long run and waits.
So all the rumors that the trouble will remain without ECM are from the cunning.
I know but...they say the ships might be fully ready in 2028. I wish they could have the first ship ready by 2025 but then again...
 

