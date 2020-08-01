Hellenic Navy Commissioned Its 6th Roussen-Class FACM

The Hellenic Navy named and commissioned its sixth Roussen-class fast attack missile craft (FACM), HS Ypoploiarchos Karathanasis (P-78). The event took place at the Amfiali naval station on July 28 in presence of the Greek defense minister.

About Hellenic Navy Roussen-class troubled program

About Roussen-class FACM