The Indian Navy’s current shortage of helicopters is so acute that most warships sail without their approved air component, leaving them virtually blind against underwater threats Click to expand...

The lack of progress at the 12th India-Japan Summit on the possible acquisition of the Japanese-built ShinMaywa US-2i amphibious aircraft may just have saved the Indian Navy in the short term from the acquisition of a grand-sounding niche platform of limited use. For a navy wandering the far seas with warships with mostly empty helicopter decks, the prospect of acquiring any helicopter is of utmost importance versus the acquisition of a superfluous seaplane.

The Japanese-built ShinMaywa US-2i amphibious aircraft is optimized for search and rescue and has a limited surveillance capability. ShinMaywa and the navy will espouse “versatile capabilities” like landing troops on remote islands in the Andaman and Nicobar islands and delivery of spares and personnel to ships at sea. A piecemeal expensive acquisition of capabilities so specific makes one wonder if the navy will ever be regularly tasked with operations that require such capabilities. Case in point, the Japanese Self Defence Forces currently only operate five examples of the platform. The navy would do well to use this $1.3 billion in acquiring aviation assets in areas where it faces more critical shortages given its budgetary constraints.