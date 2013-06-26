What's new

Helicopter ride: Paid the bill from my pocket, says CM KPK Khattak

Leader

Leader

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 7, 2010
29,159
9
39,584
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Helicopter ride: Paid the bill from my pocket, says CM KPK Khattak

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Pervez Khattak informed the house on Wednesday that he has paid the bill for the helicopter he used to visit Haripur from his pocket.

Speaking on the assembly floor, Khattak said that some friends sitting in the assembly were circulating the news. He said he later realised that it was not proper to use it (the helicopter), and asked his secretary to pay the bill.

Dilating the details surrounding the use of helicopter, Khattak said that they had earlier planned to travel to Haripur by road. However, due to a meeting with World Food Programme executive director he had to use it.

The Chief Minister also regretted that no one had ever paid attention to use of this helicopter in the past, however, now cartoons are being made and it was news on TV.

Khattak maintained that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government in K-P will bring a change and people will be able to see it.

On Tuesday, the PTI chief Imran Khan took notice of Khattaks helicopter use and restricted him from using the service again.

Helicopter ride: Paid the bill from my pocket, says Khattak &#8211; The Express Tribune

:tup:
 
darkinsky

darkinsky

BANNED
Oct 4, 2010
10,754
-2
8,459
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
ab to bill bhi pay ho gya he media me kahani chapne ke baad?

a guy living in a rented house who is so poor that he cant even afford to pay taxes for two years is paying the helicopter ride bill :rofl:

chutya kisi aur ko banana

saare awaam ko tinda aur playboy ne bewaquf samajh rakha hua he
 
Guvera

Guvera

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 25, 2012
2,344
0
1,781
darkinsky said:
ab to bill bhi pay ho gya he media me kahani chapne ke baad?

a guy living in a rented house who is so poor that he cant even afford to pay taxes for two years is paying the helicopter ride bill :rofl:

chutya kisi aur ko banana

saare awaam ko tinda aur playboy ne bewaquf samajh rakha hua he
Click to expand...

Aur karachi ko london mein bethay Mafia Lord ne, right ?
 
R

root

FULL MEMBER
Oct 7, 2012
1,541
-5
1,267
I think Imran should have picked a better guy..this sounds like a coverup. I don't think anyone would buy this B$.
 
darkinsky

darkinsky

BANNED
Oct 4, 2010
10,754
-2
8,459
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
root said:
I think Imran should have picked a better guy..this sounds like a coverup. I don't think anyone would buy this B$.
Click to expand...

kuch pata bhi he dunya kahan he bhai?

PTI sole existance in KPK is given by pervez khattak, pashtuns vote for him and he is the big boss and the king maker

if not pervez khattak than who?
 
Khalidr

Khalidr

FULL MEMBER
Jan 15, 2010
1,116
0
1,218
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
darkinsky said:
ab to bill bhi pay ho gya he media me kahani chapne ke baad?

a guy living in a rented house who is so poor that he cant even afford to pay taxes for two years is paying the helicopter ride bill :rofl:

chutya kisi aur ko banana

saare awaam ko tinda aur playboy ne bewaquf samajh rakha hua he
Click to expand...

Tumhay already Nawaz Sharif nay chutya bana liya hai.. kitnay samajdar ho tum.. awsome.
 
tarrar

tarrar

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 29, 2008
7,535
-1
4,331
Country
Pakistan
Location
Bahrain
mr42O said:
yepp paying there own bills are childish thats PMLN moto... ap ki samaj mee nai ai gee ..
Click to expand...

Now IK is part of this corrupt Democrazy. His biggest blunder came when he appointed old dog khatak as CM of KPK, wait a second I thought he said only youth will be part of his party. Just want to let you know even many of his party supporters were disappointed with this move.

As long as IK & other ruling & sitting politicians think they can negotiate with rented terrorists then they are completely wrong & making a big mistake because this will only hurt Pakistan badly & this is where these politicians forget that these rented terrorists are working for foreign powers & they have no religious believes or Islamic believes, they are only running or acting on given scripts & orders.
 
A

ahaider9

MEMBER

New Recruit

Jul 19, 2022
46
-7
7
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
  • Locked
Pervez Khattak exchanges words with Imran Khan, fellow ministers
Replies
6
Views
512
Norwegian
Norwegian
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
KP Helicopter Misuse Case: NAB Recommended Recovery of Rs40 million from the Pocket of PTI Chairman
Replies
6
Views
501
khail007
K
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PTI to sweep next elections, claims Pervez Khattak
Replies
10
Views
605
jupiter2007
jupiter2007
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Atta Tarar claims to have numbers for winning Punjab CM election again
Replies
14
Views
294
Mahmood-ur-Rehman
M
ejaz007
PK-63 by-polls defeat fallout: Liaqat Khattak de-notified as KP irrigation minister
Replies
9
Views
736
Turingsage
Turingsage

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom