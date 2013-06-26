Helicopter ride: Paid the bill from my pocket, says CM KPK Khattak

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Pervez Khattak informed the house on Wednesday that he has paid the bill for the helicopter he used to visit Haripur from his pocket.Speaking on the assembly floor, Khattak said that some friends sitting in the assembly were circulating the news. He said he later realised that it was not proper to use it (the helicopter), and asked his secretary to pay the bill.Dilating the details surrounding the use of helicopter, Khattak said that they had earlier planned to travel to Haripur by road. However, due to a meeting with World Food Programme executive director he had to use it.The Chief Minister also regretted that no one had ever paid attention to use of this helicopter in the past, however, now cartoons are being made and it was news on TV.Khattak maintained that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government in K-P will bring a change and people will be able to see it.On Tuesday, the PTI chief Imran Khan took notice of Khattaks helicopter use and restricted him from using the service again.