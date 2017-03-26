What's new

Helicopter lands at JPMC helipad after two decades

Morpheus

Morpheus

FULL MEMBER
Mar 5, 2017
1,812
-1
3,611
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Helicopter lands at JPMC helipad after two decades
Anwar Khan On Oct 5, 2020


KARACHI: A helicopter of the Sindh government landed at the helipad of Karachi’s Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) after it was made operational after two decades.

The helipad will be used by an air ambulance to transport critically ill and injured patients to the health facility from remote areas of Sindh and other parts of the country.



Executive Director Dr Seemin Jamali said patients can be brought via public and private air ambulance services after the restoration of the helipad. The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had already issued a no-objection certification (NOC) to the JPMC for the purpose, she added.

She recalled helicopter ambulance used to bring patients to the hospital in the 1990s. She added the air ambulance service remained suspended for a long time due to the deteriorating condition of the helipad.

“A patient could now be brought to the JPMC in a matter of hours from any part of the country,” Dr Semin Jamali said, expressing gratitude to the Sindh government and health department for extending support for revival of the helipad.

arynews.tv

Helicopter lands at JPMC helipad after two decades

A helicopter of the Sindh government landed at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) after it was made operational after two decades.
arynews.tv arynews.tv
-------
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Zapper Helicopters land heavy equipment to expedite work of strategic road near India-China border: BRO Central & South Asia 1
BL33D Dramatic footage shows dangerous landing of Indian military helicopter Military Photos & Multimedia 8
The Ronin Indian Apache attack helicopter makes emergency landing in Punjab Indian Defence Forum 83
Maarkhoor IAF's Chetak helicopter makes precautionary landing near Guwahati due to bad weather Indian Defence Forum 12
Crystal-Clear Indian Army's Dhruv helicopter crash-lands in Poonch. Norther Command Chief Lt. Gen. Ranbir injured Indian Defence Forum 133
Cobra Arbok First Landing of Chinook Helicopter at Air Force Station Indian Defence Forum 11
F-7 Helicopter Lands On Improvised Explosive Air Warfare 10
Hindustani78 Indian Navy's Chetak Helicopter hard-landing at INS Rajali Indian Defence Forum 4
P Afghan Army Helicopter Lands On Taliban Improvised Explosive Device Air Warfare 13
Devil Soul PCB U-13 trials stopped to let CM KPK Pervaiz Khattak helicopter land at the ground Pakistani Siasat 2

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top