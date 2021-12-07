Helicopter carrying Indian chief of defence staff Bipin Rawat crashes in Tamil Nadu

Helicopter carrying top Indian general crashes; 7 dead Bipin Rawat, India’s chief of defence staff, is seen as close to PM Narendra Modi. He was on board with 13 other people, including his wife.

A helicopter carrying a top military official crashed in southern India on Wednesday, the air force said, with a government minister at the scene saying at least seven people were dead.Rawat is India’s first chief of defence staff, a position that the government established in 2019. He is seen as close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.General Bipin Rawat, the chief of defence staff, was travelling in a Russian-made Mi-17V5 chopper that “met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu”, the Indian Air Force said on Twitter.The 63-year-old and his wife were on board along with other officers and were headed to the Defence Services Staff College, a senior army officer said.