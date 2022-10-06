06-Oct-2022 By Rachel Arthur
Heineken Vietnam has unveiled its largest brewery in Ba Ria Vung Tau: which has become the region’s largest after multiple expansions over the last five years.
HTTPS://WWW.BEVERAGEDAILY.COM/ARTICLE/2022/10/06/HEINEKEN-VIETNAM-OPENS-SOUTH-EAST-ASIA-S-LARGEST-BREWERY
×
Heineken Vietnam has unveiled its largest brewery in Ba Ria Vung Tau: which has become the region’s largest after multiple expansions over the last five years.
HTTPS://WWW.BEVERAGEDAILY.COM/ARTICLE/2022/10/06/HEINEKEN-VIETNAM-OPENS-SOUTH-EAST-ASIA-S-LARGEST-BREWERY
×