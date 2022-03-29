Hegemonic and colonist mentality behind Australia’s threats to invade Solomon Islands

By Global TimesPublished: Mar 28, 2022A man walks by ruins on November 28, 2021 after days of riots in Honiara, the Solomon IslandsIt's ridiculous that Australia, on one hand, has closely followed the US in condemning what it perceives Russia's "brutal and unprovoked invasion" of Ukraine, but on the other,A Reuters report on Thursday saying that a proposal for a broader security agreement with China that would be sent to the Solomon Islands' cabinet for consideration has caused shockwaves through Canberra. David Llewellyn-Smith, founding publisher of?MacroBusiness?and former owner of leading Asia-Pacific foreign affairs journal?Australian elites threatened to invade Solomon Islands simply because the latter hopes to strengthen security cooperation with China. Canberra has carried out much military cooperation with the US, including signing the AUKUS deal that will help it acquire nuclear-powered submarines. Don't Canberra's actions pose a greater threat to China?"This shows the" said Chen Hong, director of the Australian Studies Center at East China Normal University. Chen noted that it also lays bare Australia's ingrained hegemonic and colonialist mentality toward South Pacific island countries. Australia has no respect for the Solomon Islands and other South Pacific island countries at all, instead, it has long regarded them as its backyard, treating island countries in the region as sphere of influence or even vassal states. "When these countries hope to expand relations with others, Australia instantly reacts hysterically," Chen stressed.Australia is trying to obstruct the Solomon Islands' normal cooperation with China even with the threat of an invasion. This shows Australia's obsession with hegemonism. Chen said Australia has long been seeking to be the "minor hegemon" in the South Pacific region. To this end, Australia maliciously distorted the security cooperation between China and the Solomon Islands.Given the presence of Chinese nationals in the Solomon Islands and with the development and expansion of normal ties between the two countries, it's natural for the two sides to beef up security cooperation.However,Military expert Song Zhongping believes Australia is "experiencing persecutory delusions" in which whatever China does in the South Pacific region will be portrayed as "threats" to Australia. "This won't help Australia win the trust of the island countries in the region, but will only expose Australia's hysterical and ugly face," Song noted.No matter how hard Australia tries to twist the facts and smear China's intention,The waning of the Australian influence in the South Pacific region is because ofNo country in the region would expect Australia, which can easily threaten to invade, to truly help its development.