What's new

Heer khan who abused hindu gods arrested

V

Vikki

FULL MEMBER
Jan 31, 2018
910
-20
719
Country
India
Location
India
Prayagraj: Youtuber Heer Khan arrested for making objectionable comments on Hindu gods, goddesses
Hours after #ArrestHeerKhan started trending on Twitter, Prayagraj police arrested the woman YouTuber for making derogatory remarks against Hindu gods and goddesses in her video rant.


      • Kumar Abhishek
  • Lucknow
  • August 25, 2020
  • UPDATED: August 25, 2020 20:57 IST

Heer Khan has been arrested under sections of the IT Act. (Photo: Twitter/UP Police)

Awoman YouTuber, who sparked outrage due to her video making derogatory remarks against Hindu gods and goddesses, was arrested by the Prayagraj police on Tuesday.
The woman, Heer Khan, had created social media furore after her controversial video went viral. In the video, Heer Khan can be heard making objectionable and abusive remarks against Hindu gods and goddesses.
Heer Khan is a content creator from Uttar Pradesh's Allahabad. She has been making rant videos on communal tones on her YouTube channel named 'Black Day 5 August' but most of her videos do not even have 1,000 views.
On Tuesday, she uploaded a rant video in which she abused Hindu gods and the video raked over 10,000 views in just a few hours. As people condemned the video, the hashtag #ArrestHeerKhan started trending on Twitter.
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 5, 2017
54,124
8
45,100
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
The marginalisation of Muslims under systematic imposed poverty and villification as anti State ghetto dwellers is the sole reason for the outburst.

She should apply for asylum in Bangladesh.
 
V

Vikki

FULL MEMBER
Jan 31, 2018
910
-20
719
Country
India
Location
India
El Sidd said:
The marginalisation of Muslims under systematic imposed poverty and villification as anti State ghetto dwellers is the sole reason for the outburst.

She should apply for asylum in Bangladesh.
Click to expand...
Justify all the evils of muslims...you people never condemn muslims even when they are wrong...this is the reason muslims are alienated all over the world.
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 5, 2017
54,124
8
45,100
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Vikki said:
Justify all the evils of muslims...you people never condemn muslims even when they are wrong...this is the reason muslims are alienated all over the world.
Click to expand...
Tell me one religion that preaches others to be correct like itself.

As far as alienated is concerned. Fascists governments do end up isolated before being picked apart.
 
GHALIB

GHALIB

BANNED
Jul 16, 2018
5,943
-59
2,700
Country
India
Location
India
El Sidd said:
The marginalisation of Muslims under systematic imposed poverty and villification as anti State ghetto dwellers is the sole reason for the outburst.

She should apply for asylum in Bangladesh.
Click to expand...
she can stay in india and should continue her abusive behaviour , hindus will forgive her .
 
GHALIB

GHALIB

BANNED
Jul 16, 2018
5,943
-59
2,700
Country
India
Location
India
El Sidd said:
The marginalisation of Muslims under systematic imposed poverty and villification as anti State ghetto dwellers is the sole reason for the outburst.

She should apply for asylum in Bangladesh.
Click to expand...
i hope you have same sympathy for poor pakistani masihis who are charged for false blasphemy cases .
 
GHALIB

GHALIB

BANNED
Jul 16, 2018
5,943
-59
2,700
Country
India
Location
India
El Sidd said:
have you ever been to prison in India?
Click to expand...
she will not go to jail , she will be sent to womens remand home , probably she will get bail second day .abusing gods is not big deal in india .mullas often abuse hindus and hindu gods . we are secular nation .
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
B Actor Zara Sheikh will return to screens with a dance number in Heer Maan Ja Members Club 2
SecularNationalist Sukshinder Shinda New Song - Kaum De Heere General Photos & Multimedia 2
Zibago Khabardar Aftab Iqbal 6 Aug 2017 - Heer Ranjha | Express News Political Videos 1
ghazi52 Celebrating Heer, the medieval heroine who challenged patriarchy in Punjab Social & Current Events 1
A "Every day our workers are killing" - MQM MPA Heer Soho admits truth Pakistani Siasat 7
Awesome Translated: Heer Ranjha by Waris Shah Members Club 1
Invicta Noor Inayat Khan: Muslim war hero who became 'unlikely spy' for Britain in WWII honoured with blue plaque Europe & Russia 9
truthfollower Balakot and threat level (PM Imran Khan) Strategic & Foreign Affairs 4
A No NRO for opposition whether it costs PTI govt, asserts PM Imran Khan Pakistani Siasat 1
Clutch 'Will not abandon people of Karachi in their time of crisis,' says PM Imran Khan Social & Current Events 14

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top