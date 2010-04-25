Heer khan who abused hindu gods arrested

Prayagraj: Youtuber Heer Khan arrested for making objectionable comments on Hindu gods, goddesses

Hours after #ArrestHeerKhan started trending on Twitter, Prayagraj police arrested the woman YouTuber for making derogatory remarks against Hindu gods and goddesses in her video rant.

Kumar Abhishek

Lucknow

August 25, 2020

UPDATED: August 25, 2020 20:57 IST

Heer Khan has been arrested under sections of the IT Act. (Photo: Twitter/UP Police)Awoman YouTuber, who sparked outrage due to her video making derogatory remarks against Hindu gods and goddesses, was arrested by the Prayagraj police on Tuesday.The woman, Heer Khan, had created social media furore after her controversial video went viral. In the video, Heer Khan can be heard making objectionable and abusive remarks against Hindu gods and goddesses.Heer Khan is a content creator from Uttar Pradesh's Allahabad. She has been making rant videos on communal tones on her YouTube channel named 'Black Day 5 August' but most of her videos do not even have 1,000 views.On Tuesday, she uploaded a rant video in which she abused Hindu gods and the video raked over 10,000 views in just a few hours. As people condemned the video, the hashtag #ArrestHeerKhan started trending on Twitter.