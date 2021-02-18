HEC Signs Digital Transformation Agreement with Microsoft

COVID-19 pandemic has brought many challenges for educational sector in Pakistan but with the help of Microsoft, we have successfully turned them into opportunity and embarked on the journey to transform education system through digitalization. ETA, with Microsoft, depicts our commitments to gearing towards revolutionizing the learning process with a number of initiatives. These interventions will introduce modern technological tools to enhance faculty to student interaction at all level and provide easy access to knowledge. This cooperation has long way to go till the fulfillment of Digital Pakistan vision.