HEC Invites Proposals for CPEC Collaborative Research Grant 2021

Posted 15 mins ago by Haroon Hayder
Higher Education Commission (HEC) has invited research proposals from faculty members of higher education institutions for CPEC Collaborative Research Grant (CPEC-CRG) 2021.
Ph.D. and FCPS/MCPS/FRCS faculty members working on regular and contract basis in public and private universities that are members of the CPEC Consortium of Universities are eligible to apply for CPEC-CRG.
CPEC-CRG is one of the key components of the recently launched HEC initiative namely “Academic Collaboration under CPEC Consortium of Universities”.
The project is focused on supporting research in the following priority thematic areas of national interest and utilizing the full potential of Chinese experiences in these areas;
- Sustainable Agriculture
- Health and Wellbeing
- Clean Water and Sanitation
- Poverty Alleviation
- Science and Technology for Sustainable Development
- Sustainable Cities and Communities
- Cultural Harmony between Pakistan and China
- Sustainable Energy
- Sustainable Infrastructure
Research grants under CPEC-CRG will range up to Rs. 50 million, with a maximum project duration of 3 years. In exceptional cases, budgets may go up to Rs. 100 million.
Applications for CPEC-CRG can be submitted through HEC’s R&D online portal till 31st March 2021. Applications through any other medium will not be considered.
