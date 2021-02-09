What's new

HEC calls on researches to submit proposals on CPEC-CRG

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
54,142
55
82,240
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
HEC calls on researches to submit proposals on CPEC-CRG

February 9, 2021






The Higher Education Commission (HRC) has called on researchers to bring forward their proposals for the China Pakistan Economic Corridor-Collaborative Research Grant (CPEC-CRG).

According to the HEC's tweet on Tuesday, the project is one of the key components of the recently launched HEC initiative "Academic Collaboration under CPEC Consortium of Universities", a statement posted on HEC's website said.

"The objective of the project is to understand and respond to the historic global geo-strategic and geo-economic transition, and its impact on the region, in general, and Pakistan in particular," it said.

The CPEC-CRG is expected to support promising research partnerships between Pakistan and China, aiming at finding solutions to CPEC-related problems through joint research by the universities of Pakistan and China, HEC said.


"CPEC- CRG research projects must be collaborative in scope, with teams composed of academic researchers from Pakistan and China with the appropriate expertise to address the research challenge, as well as industrial and sectoral collaborators within Pakistan and/or China," read the statement.





HEC Pakistan

@hecpkofficial
·
4h

CPEC Collaborative Research Grant For faculty members of public and private universities For details, please visit https://hec.gov.pk/site/cpec-crg


Image




www.thenews.com.pk

HEC calls on researches to submit proposals on CPEC-CRG

The CPEC-CRG is expected to support promising research partnerships between Pakistan and China
www.thenews.com.pk www.thenews.com.pk
 
C

charene514

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Sep 12, 2020
75
-3
76
Country
India
Location
India
After spending USD 18 billion, you guys are inviting thought proposals now ?

Are you guys kidding me ??
 
P

PakistaniAtBahrain

FULL MEMBER
Jan 24, 2021
228
-1
387
Country
Bahrain
Location
Bahrain
charene514 said:
After spending USD 18 billion, you guys are inviting thought proposals now ?

Are you guys kidding me ??
Click to expand...
some things are so straight forward that they dont need too much input from the public and can start immediately. other things could use public input at a later date, especially if unforeseen issues arise. so whats your problem?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom