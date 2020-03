Gulf stock markets reel as COVID-19 cases surge

BY DAILY SABAH

Markets in Dubai and Abu Dhabi saw losses on Sunday. The United Arab Emirates’ main equity index has fallen by 30% in March. Emirates NBD, the largest lender in Dubai, has lost more than 40% of its value this month, while First Abu Dhabi Bank, the largest lender in the UAE, has plunged by 37%, according to the Bloomberg data.