Heavy snow in Xinjiang, foxes block the road demanding food

newb3e

newb3e

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 25, 2007
Pakistan
Pakistan
Wion JeeNewj "CCP diverts food stocks to feed animals while minority Muslims sleep hungry after a devastating snow storm hit Muslim majority province"
 
Itachi

Itachi

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 27, 2013
Pakistan
United States
newb3e said:
Wion JeeNewj "CCP diverts food stocks to feed animals while minority Muslims sleep hungry after a devastating snow storm hit Muslim majority province"
CCP: Skin the foxes, sell the meat and fur on wet markets. :rolleyes:
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
China
China
Itachi said:
CCP: Skin the foxes, sell the meat and fur on wet markets. :rolleyes:
No joking that could be really the case if it happened 10 years ago, but now people get very rich, living in spacious houses and driving fancy cars, suddenly everyone becomes animal lovers.
US also used to prosper on fur trades, but once they got rich, this business was faded out.
 
newb3e

newb3e

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 25, 2007
Pakistan
Pakistan
Itachi said:
CCP: Skin the foxes, sell the meat and fur on wet markets. :rolleyes:
"inhuman devil XI order PLA to skin hungry foxes to sell the meat and fur india will show the inhuman cruel face of China to the world"
 
