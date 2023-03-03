What's new

Heavy snow blocks wild animals feeding paths, China sends local officials to carry fodder to the mountains for wild animals in Chinese Pamir region

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
55,865
-23
98,034
Country
China
Location
China
Heavy snow blocks wild animals feeding paths, China sends local officials to carry fodder to the mountains for wild animals in Chinese Pamir region
2023-02-25 09:05:16　来源：中国新闻网
Over 10 tons of Food is being delivered for the wild animals in Tashkurgan Pamir mountain regions over 4,000 meters above the sea level, heavy snow may lead to starvation to the local wild animal species.

lV2W-hckwpqq4542906.jpg

ad815844-bbee-4035-8794-7aac843edcba_zsite.jpg

bb278ef4-149a-4f46-a39b-060044e55b6a_zsite.jpg
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
55,865
-23
98,034
Country
China
Location
China
Well protected and greatly improved environment and ecological system in the Chinese Pamir region attract wild aminals from neighboring countries, groups of snow leopards were spotted in Tashkurgan on the Chinese side of the Pamir region on Feburary 6 , 2023

cf81f522f2ec9ff557f75dba0a187b8du5.jpg

2554365ff3455160adb8fa626ccb3527.jpg
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Milestone crossed, the last village in Xinjiang Pamir mountains hooked up to China National Grid
Replies
10
Views
1K
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
vi-va
Why Is China Building Up Its Nuclear Arsenal? 中国为什么在扩大核武库？
Replies
12
Views
844
Stranagor
Stranagor
vi-va
China Foreign Affairs: The State of Democracy in the United States 中国外交部：美国民主情况
2 3 4 5
Replies
71
Views
5K
vi-va
vi-va
GS Zhou
Two China-made tunnel boring machines exported to France for the metro lines digging in Paris
Replies
4
Views
907
Pakhtoon yum
Pakhtoon yum
smooth manifold
At the Edge of the World, a New Battleground for the U.S. and China
Replies
0
Views
668
smooth manifold
smooth manifold

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom