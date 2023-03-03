beijingwalker
Heavy snow blocks wild animals feeding paths, China sends local officials to carry fodder to the mountains for wild animals in Chinese Pamir region
Over 10 tons of Food is being delivered for the wild animals in Tashkurgan Pamir mountain regions over 4,000 meters above the sea level, heavy snow may lead to starvation to the local wild animal species.
