Heavy Industries Taxila - Weapons Guide and Specifications

The Heavy Industries Taxila was envisaged in the seventies and its first production unit i.e. Heavy Rebuild Factory (T-Series) went into production in 1980. This was followed in the early nineties by a number of other factories and today HIT has grown into a military industrial complex which conists of six major production units, support facilities and administrative establishments.- Manufacture tanks, Tank guns and armoured personal carriers.- Rebuild and upgrade armoured vehicles.- Development of armoured vehicles.- Manufacture security equipmentHIT is governed through a board and its headquarters comprise of following three main directorates:--This directorate controls the production, training and quality assurance.- This directorate plans and execute budget, procurement and conducts marketing sale (Export/Domestic) of HIT products- This directorate controls the administrative facilities and personal management of HIT.It is designed to rebuild and modernize Tanks/ARVs of Chinese/East European origin. With its vast experience and expertise, the factory has contributed immensely in achieving self-reliance with high quality and cost effective products exceeding productivity beyond its designed capacity.Heavy Rebuild Factory (M-SERIES) has the expertise of carrying out quality rebuild of tracked vehicles of US origin. The experience acquired over the last decade is reflected in the standards achieved. The factory specializes in M1-113 Series vehicles which are given new life after rebuild strictly in accordance with OEM specifications.The most famous M1-113 family of vehicles are manufactured in this factory using state-of-the-art CNC machines, CAD/CAM system and manufacturing unique in the world on MIG and TIG aluminium welding, radiographic inspection, chemical cleaning, coating and panting according to military specifications.Gun Factory has the capability of producing barrels ranging from 105mm to 203mm caliber. It has a long standing experience in manufacture of 105mm Gun barrel for upgraded T-59 & T-69-II MP tanks and 125mm Guns/Barrels for ongoing programmes of Tank Al-Khalid and Al-Zarar. The autofrettaged barrels and are manufactured from very high quality Electro Slag refined steel. Each barrel is processed through precision machining operations and subjected to stringent quality of control parameters.A modern outfit with latest tank manufacturing facilities which includes seven axis CNC machines for heavy duty flexible machining operations and a complete infrastructure for hull and turret manufacture.This production facility has been established to provide engineering support to all the factories of HIT. Equipped with CNC machines, it undertakes manufacture of components, assemblies, tolls, dies, gauges, and arranges development of spare parts through the vendor industry. It also provides repairs/maintenance support to machinery/Equipment installed in HIT.-Display all HIT products-Maintain Central Data Bank of info on AFVs and its systems-Maintain Central Briefing Room-FCS/GCS-TI/NVDs-Mechatronics systems-Hydraulic systems-Optronics-Electronics & Electrical sub systems-Auxiliary systems (NBC, FESS, APU, Comm)1. Rapid Prototyping machines.2. Metal and Vaccum Casting Machines.3. 3D Scanning and Faro arm.4. Plastic injection, Moulding Machines.5. CAD/CAM/CAE software / Hardware with other allied accessories.