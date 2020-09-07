What's new

Heavy firing on the LOC dated 11/13/2020

From morning/yesterday there has been continuous exchanges of heavy fire between Pakistani and Indian forces along several sectors on the LOC. Namely as of what i know Neelum Valley, Gurez valley and other sectors.
Pakistani losses are as follows: 1 civilians dead, 3 injured reportedly.
Indian losses are as follows: 3 civilians dead, 3 IA and 1 BSF reportedly.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1327194443716300800
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1327190652082409472
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1327176695325986816
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1327166564898983936
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1327159121750200321
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1327165061119561729
 
from defensive to aggressive . good approach .
we should stretch them thin from Rann of kutch to South Tibet (arunachal).
 
Their own osint confirmed 7 dead. we killed 3 yesterday and today, we say we killed 12. firing is ongoing. they might adjust 3 to 4 in suicide case but what a hit. many head injuries to indian soldiers. today we hit them like a pro. after armenia, it's time for india to surrender. china must continue to hold them tightly. looks like they will choke out hahaha.
 
Indian army hiding in civilians cowards MCs causing innocents lives
 
They are again trying to create a war like scenario on LOC.
May be planning to escalate to a certain extent then to pave a way to utilize and TEST new Rafale against PAF.
 
