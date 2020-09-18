What's new

Heavy firing on the LOC - 6 plus Indian Soldiers Killed

From morning/yesterday there has been continuous exchanges of heavy fire between Pakistani and Indian forces along several sectors on the LOC. Namely as of what i know Neelum Valley, Gurez valley and other sectors.
Pakistani losses are as follows: 1 civilians dead, 3 injured reportedly.
Indian losses are as follows: 3 civilians dead, 3 IA and 1 BSF reportedly.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1327194443716300800
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1327190652082409472
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1327176695325986816
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1327166564898983936
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1327159121750200321
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1327165061119561729
 
Their own osint confirmed 7 dead. we killed 3 yesterday and today, we say we killed 12. firing is ongoing. they might adjust 3 to 4 in suicide case but what a hit. many head injuries to indian soldiers. today we hit them like a pro. after armenia, it's time for india to surrender. china must continue to hold them tightly. looks like they will choke out hahaha.
 
They are again trying to create a war like scenario on LOC.
May be planning to escalate to a certain extent then to pave a way to utilize and TEST new Rafale against PAF.
 
Ab Kya achanak se msla ho gya ha in indians ko? Inka keera tikta nhe ha. Pehle cheenio se kutt khai ha ab hmse khanay ka irada ha inka
 
