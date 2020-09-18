Heavy firing on the LOC - 6 plus Indian Soldiers Killed

From morning/yesterday there has been continuous exchanges of heavy fire between Pakistani and Indian forces along several sectors on the LOC. Namely as of what i know Neelum Valley, Gurez valley and other sectors.
Pakistani losses are as follows: 1 civilians dead, 3 injured reportedly.
Indian losses are as follows: 3 civilians dead, 3 IA and 1 BSF reportedly.
