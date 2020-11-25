What's new

Heavy damage on Tel aviv and other Israeli cities

Aramagedon

Aramagedon

Aramagedon
Apr 29, 2015
8,504
-12
14,281
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of


When IRAN launch attack on occupied Palestinian filthy zionists will throw themselves to the see.

Also Iran will move with Hezbollah, Syrian army, Palestinian groups and countless of armed groups in Syria and Iraq to Quds.
 
Nasr

Nasr

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 9, 2018
2,204
1
3,963
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Aramagedon said:


When IRAN launch attack on occupied Palestinian filthy zionists will throw themselves to the see.

Also Iran will move with Hezbollah, Syrian army, Palestinian groups and countless of armed groups in Syria and Iraq to Quds.
Click to expand...
The destruction of Zionists will come in-sha-Allah, when Imam-ul-Mahdi has arrived and united the Muslims (Real Muslims with Imaan) be they Shia and/or Sunni, in-sha-Allah. And which will be followed by the return of Isa Alaihi Salam, who kill Dajjal and rule the world from Jerusalem, in-sha-Allah.
 
Qutb-ud-din Aybak

Qutb-ud-din Aybak

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 22, 2015
6,929
1
7,892
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Nasr said:
The destruction of Zionists will come in-sha-Allah, when Imam-ul-Mahdi has arrived and united the Muslims (Real Muslims with Imaan) be they Shia and/or Sunni, in-sha-Allah. And which will be followed by the return of Isa Alaihi Salam, who kill Dajjal and rule the world from Jerusalem, in-sha-Allah.
Click to expand...
Muslims will have to fight a war and win it before imam mehdi arrives. Infact Imam mehdi will arrive when we would already be in control, there and we would be facing massive crusader armies.
Aramagedon said:


When IRAN launch attack on occupied Palestinian filthy zionists will throw themselves to the see.

Also Iran will move with Hezbollah, Syrian army, Palestinian groups and countless of armed groups in Syria and Iraq to Quds.
Click to expand...
Damagae to few building and cars don't matter. It don't cost much and US will refund it.
If hamas loses completely then Its's israel victory for next decade.
if it's a ceasefire then its israeli psychological defeat. A sense of insecurity. So i think israel will invade Gaza and try to put an end to hamas.
 
Ahmet Pasha

Ahmet Pasha

ELITE MEMBER
May 23, 2017
8,684
-5
8,682
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Qutb-ud-din Aybak said:
Muslims will have to fight a war and win it before imam mehdi arrives. Infact Imam mehdi will arrive when we would already be in control, there and we would be facing massive crusader armies.

Damagae to few building and cars don't matter. It don't cost much and US will refund it.
If hamas loses completely then Its's israel victory for next decade.
if it's a ceasefire then its israeli psychological defeat. A sense of insecurity. So i think israel will invade Gaza and try to put an end to hamas.
Click to expand...
To my understanding from Hadis the Mahdi alai salam will come right as it all is starting. That time seems very very close. Maybe this decade, this decade will anyhow be very crucial but Allah knows best.
Qutb-ud-din Aybak said:
A sense of insecurity. So i think israel will invade Gaza and try to put an end to hamas.
Click to expand...
Israelis are now getting impatient for 3rd temple. They just might attempt a grand adventure.
 
Genghis khan1

Genghis khan1

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 22, 2015
3,252
0
4,093
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Ahmet Pasha said:
To my understanding from Hadis the Mahdi alai salam will come right as it all is starting. That time seems very very close. Maybe this decade, this decade will anyhow be very crucial but Allah knows best.

Israelis are now getting impatient for 3rd temple. They just might attempt a grand adventure.
Click to expand...
Neither Jesus (a.s) nor mehdi is coming anytime soon. Every time there is a hardship Muslims started waiting for miracles. Build your Army fight your own wars. God has destined this.
 
Capt. Karnage

Capt. Karnage

FULL MEMBER
May 24, 2020
1,266
-50
1,109
Country
India
Location
India
Seriously, what's wrong with the Pakistanis on this forum? Dajjal will come, insaallah we will rule the world from Jerusalem, Iran will attack Israel, destruction of Zionists, insaallah boys played well:hitwall:.

Do you guys even live in this world or are you totally cut off from the reality. With the firepower that Israelis have they can level the entire Gaza strip and wipe out its entire population and those countries that you have mentioned like Iran or turkey can't even dare touch Israel. At this the best thing to do is to make Hamas stop firing rockets at Israeli cities and pacify and send Israelis back.
 
Genghis khan1

Genghis khan1

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 22, 2015
3,252
0
4,093
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Capt. Karnage said:
Seriously, what's wrong with the Pakistanis on this forum? Dajjal will come, insaallah we will rule the world from Jerusalem, Iran will attack Israel, destruction of Zionists, insaallah boys played well:hitwall:.
Click to expand...
Funny thing is, 90% don’t even offer their mandatory prayers, and they expects miracles to land for them.
 
M. Sarmad

M. Sarmad

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 27, 2013
5,686
54
9,751
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The Holy Qur'an makes no mention of any such Saviour/Messiah/Mehdi ..

However, what the Holy Qur'an does mention is:

"....Surely Allah does not change the condition of a people until they change their own condition; and when Allah intends evil to a people, there is no averting it, and besides Him they have no protector" (ar-Ra'd: 11)
 
X

xbat

FULL MEMBER
Sep 28, 2018
1,047
0
1,125
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey
i cant understand what you guys say, israel takes its power from west especially from us, when west is superior satate, there is no way to defeat israel, tactical defeats dont change anything, like lebanon in 2016 or so.

from realistic perspective muslim countries can only do with soft ways to sanction, closing airspace to israeli airliners or who fly to isreal, cut the economical relations etc. i see no other ways to dictate anything when us is stand with it

on the other hand lets look at statatus of so called muslims(!), Turkey is masonic state who licks ......, egypt same, jordan is a little puppet, sauidi is big joke who swinging to collapse soon and dire need jew support to postpone , iraq is not a state anymore, syria is dead, lebanon is joke, yemen,oman, gulfies is the same, forget about magribs they are all weak, malaisia and indonesia is far from the topic, pak is in deep economical and political mess, iran is victim of big boys game but still cant understand its situation for 40+ years.

so stop dreaming, accept the reality, israel established hamas to crack palistian front into the 2 pieces, i never trust hamas, they are doing what israel wants, at the and israel is always gain more.
 
