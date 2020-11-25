Heavy damage on Tel aviv and other Israeli cities

i cant understand what you guys say, israel takes its power from west especially from us, when west is superior satate, there is no way to defeat israel, tactical defeats dont change anything, like lebanon in 2016 or so.



from realistic perspective muslim countries can only do with soft ways to sanction, closing airspace to israeli airliners or who fly to isreal, cut the economical relations etc. i see no other ways to dictate anything when us is stand with it



on the other hand lets look at statatus of so called muslims(!), Turkey is masonic state who licks ......, egypt same, jordan is a little puppet, sauidi is big joke who swinging to collapse soon and dire need jew support to postpone , iraq is not a state anymore, syria is dead, lebanon is joke, yemen,oman, gulfies is the same, forget about magribs they are all weak, malaisia and indonesia is far from the topic, pak is in deep economical and political mess, iran is victim of big boys game but still cant understand its situation for 40+ years.



so stop dreaming, accept the reality, israel established hamas to crack palistian front into the 2 pieces, i never trust hamas, they are doing what israel wants, at the and israel is always gain more.