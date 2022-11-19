What's new

Heated debate across the Chinese social media after video of two girls tied up and on knees for breaking covid rules

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
51,310
-12
95,278
Country
China
Location
China

Google translate:

Today (18th), one of the women suspected of being involved posted a response on Weibo, saying that she was going to pick up takeaway that day, and had a conflict with the relevant personnel because of the loss of the mask of a friend in the same company. At present, the relevant personnel have apologized.

She revealed: "We were not tied because of the masks, but to prevent us from calling 110 （crime reporting number ） and falsely claiming that they had already called 110. My partner and I called 110 and 120 successively. When they saw the police, they took off their blue coats." In order to prevent us from recognizing them.” She also pointed out that the result of the negotiation was that the other party compensated lost wages, medical expenses, and mental damage.

The incident sparked heated discussions, and some netizens questioned that the epidemic prevention personnel were suspected of violating the Constitution, Civil Law and other laws and regulations.

Some netizens questioned: First, if the police with law enforcement powers enforce the law, which law is followed to tie people up and "show the public"? Second, if the two women were not handled by the police, who were involved in the handling? Do they have law enforcement powers? Third, the "Criminal Procedure Law" stipulates that the procuratorate has repeatedly emphasized the prohibition of parading criminals in public, and the "Civil Law" also protects the legitimate rights and interests of citizens. The actions of epidemic prevention personnel are suspected of violating the above-mentioned laws.

Top News quoted a staff member of Guangzhou Haizhu District Public Security Bureau as saying that the matter is being processed.

Hu Xijin, former editor-in-chief of the Global Times, commented on this on Weibo, saying that he believes this is an isolated incident, "but such an individual incident should not happen, it broke the bottom line."
 

