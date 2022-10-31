What's new

Heartwarming tales of man’s best friend: dog finds way home after 6 years, canine’s face scanned to open gate, puppy wrapped in plastic bag rescued

  • A dog who had wandered off during a cleaning day returns home after six years
  • A woman finds amusement when her dog is better at facial recognition than she is.
Liya Su in Shanghai
Published: 9:00am, 31 Oct, 2022
1667185757531.png

A dog in eastern China returned home after it had been lost for six years, delighting millions on the Chinese internet.

The dog owner, surnamed Zhang, from Ningbo in Zhejiang province, had previously lost the dog while cleaning his home, Pear Video reported.

He had two dogs and put both of them on the doorstep. When he returned to check on them, one of the dogs had disappeared. After looking for a few days, Zhang gave up and assumed the dog had been lost.

1667185840128.png

The dog, circled, had been lost for six years and managed to return home. Photo: Weibo

Although the dog had disappeared, Zhang remembered its appearance six years later. When the dog returned to Zhang’s home, he recognised it immediately.
 

