Heartfelt Apology to the people of Sri Lanka, from people of Pakistan

We as a nation are in a deep shock, and we are at a loss for words.
Please accept our heartfelt condolences and sincere apologies for this horrible murder.
These murderers do not represent the people of Pakistan, they are the extremist fringe, and they will face the full force of the law, they will face justice.
We as a nation value, respect and love our guests, which is why this is all the more shocking, so again, please accept our deepest and sincerest apologies.
I would request to keep politics and religion out of this, and keep this only for Pakistani members who wish to add to my apology and condolences.
Non-Pakistanis, especially Indian's are kindly requested to keep out, unless they have something positive to say.
@waz please if you could ensure this stays clean, thank you.
