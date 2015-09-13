Heartfelt Apology to the people of Sri Lanka, from people of Pakistan

As much as I agree with the sentiment I disagree with the idea that we the citizens of Pakistan should apologise for things we are not responsible for.



I think the guilty parties should apologise.



The government who fails to control extremism and appease extremists.



The establishment especially the senior leadership of the Armed forces, in particular the Army who have long provided cover and support to unsavoury elements in turn for their use as proxies against political parties.



The political parties who's short term vision and complete disregard for national interest have long tolerated and partnered with vocal extremists to woo a few more voters.



The judiciary, police and lawyers who have picked at the carcass of justice in our country in exchange for bribes. They are the ringmasters and the clowns in the circus of blasphemy laws.



The clergy in our country who have sat back like cowards and refused to speak out in these cases. They have made the biggest mockery of the Sunnah of the Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) through thier inaction.



I think the above stated people should apologise to the people of Pakistan first and then also to Sri Lanka.