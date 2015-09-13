What's new

Heartfelt Apology to the people of Sri Lanka, from people of Pakistan

We as a nation are in a deep shock, and we are at a loss for words.
Please accept our heartfelt condolences and sincere apologies for this horrible murder.

These murderers do not represent the people of Pakistan, they are the extremist fringe, and they will face the full force of the law, they will face justice.

We as a nation value, respect and love our guests, which is why this is all the more shocking, so again, please accept our deepest and sincerest apologies.




I would request to keep politics and religion out of this, and keep this only for Pakistani members who wish to add to my apology and condolences.
Non-Pakistanis, especially Indian's are kindly requested to keep out, unless they have something positive to say.

@waz please if you could ensure this stays clean, thank you.
 
Yes. This OP reflects the true feelings of every conscientious Pakistani. A shameful day for every Pakistani, who has an iota of humanity left in him/her.
 
Apologies to Sri lankans from Karachi, Pakistan

My Countrymen were/are/will always remain hospitable to foreigners.

One incident can't define us.

We acknowledge our problems and we will overcome it eventually.

Perpetrators have been caught and will be punished.
 
As much as I agree with the sentiment I disagree with the idea that we the citizens of Pakistan should apologise for things we are not responsible for.

I think the guilty parties should apologise.

The government who fails to control extremism and appease extremists.

The establishment especially the senior leadership of the Armed forces, in particular the Army who have long provided cover and support to unsavoury elements in turn for their use as proxies against political parties.

The political parties who's short term vision and complete disregard for national interest have long tolerated and partnered with vocal extremists to woo a few more voters.

The judiciary, police and lawyers who have picked at the carcass of justice in our country in exchange for bribes. They are the ringmasters and the clowns in the circus of blasphemy laws.

The clergy in our country who have sat back like cowards and refused to speak out in these cases. They have made the biggest mockery of the Sunnah of the Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) through thier inaction.

I think the above stated people should apologise to the people of Pakistan first and then also to Sri Lanka.
 
I'm sorry, but this is idiotic, and you're being silly.

I clearly requested to keep this simple and keep politics out of this. But, like a child you refuse to do so. These incidents are an anomaly in Pakistan, not a regular occurrence, look in your neighbourhood, I deliberately did not mention a comparison with other countries in my post.

These groups you mentioned are doing their part, there is time aplenty to pull them to task. As Pakistanis, we and you have to do your part, when you attend to someone, you offer condolences, not bring out a long list of your own grievances, it is extremely rude. SO grow up.

This post was and is for the simple act of offering condolences and apology, pick one, and keep quiet. Typical.
 
Then you should also be offering apologies for the terrorism committed around the world in the name of Islam.

Why is this one act different? Do you have some personal responsibility attached to it?
 
We have an elected govt. They should be apologising, not individuals, unless those individuals share responsibility.

You should be offering your condolences, not apologies on behalf of our nation. You've not been asked to represent us. You've not been given responsibility to govern.
 
