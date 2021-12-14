Heartbeat: Blind Syrian girl sings song in hope

The song was produced by UNICEF - one of the elements of the UNO - and it was another of its elements - the UNSC - which decided to let NATO and GCC do a regime-change operation against a legitimate government of a member country of the UNO. It's been ten years since the start of the war and since then NATO and GCC have sent in tens of thousands of head-chopping, cat eating and human-heart eating transnationals criminals into Syria and rampage through it just because NATO could not bear seeing a progressive Muslim-majority society.



The only way for the ten-year-old Syria war to end is for NATO and GCC to stop their financial, armed and political support to the criminals fighting against Syria's defense forces and their international allies. Syria's forces and their allies will then mop up the criminals and recreate Syria into a even better and progressive society politically and socio-economically in the manner of the Libyan Jamahiriya and Venezuela.