What's new

Heart Touching Urdu poem Mohabbat Ab Nahi Hogi Shayri Munir Niazi Poetry

b4umsf

b4umsf

FULL MEMBER
Nov 14, 2018
132
0
78
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
It is common pratice. A poet always write poetry according to his life and experiences. Yes you are right, not all but majority of poets are only writing about their failed love now a days.
 
Ahtisham Ullah Karamat

Ahtisham Ullah Karamat

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Sep 21, 2020
24
0
16
Country
United States
Location
United States
b4umsf said:
It is common pratice. A poet always write poetry according to his life and experiences. Yes you are right, not all but majority of poets are only writing about their failed love now a days.
Click to expand...
There are 4 documentries by the name"century of self" a genuine pearl, I just gave you

we live in an One eyed world
www.youtube.com

Documentaries, Lectures Geopolitical scenario (POISON OF KNOWLEDGE)

Knowledgeable MUSLIM Brothers I have made this playlist accessible to public because of the level of importance of its material. We can never find such mater...
www.youtube.com www.youtube.com
Ahtisham Ullah Karamat said:
There are 4 documentries by the name"century of self" a genuine pearl, I just gave you

we live in an One eyed world
www.youtube.com

Documentaries, Lectures Geopolitical scenario (POISON OF KNOWLEDGE)

Knowledgeable MUSLIM Brothers I have made this playlist accessible to public because of the level of importance of its material. We can never find such mater...
www.youtube.com www.youtube.com
Click to expand...
I compiled this playlist, purely educational
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top