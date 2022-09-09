What's new

Heard several concerns from Indian govt on Pak F-16 package. No new aircraft being considered: US official Donald Lu

Even if the assistance is to sustain the fleet, it is not a bad proposal.
It is a capable aircraft and ensuring that it remains in service would be a big help to PAF. Without this assistance, the serviceability would have gone down and resulted in lower availability. F-16 would still remain backbone of PAF considering it’s large numbers and multirole capabilities.

What Pakistan sold to get this deal remains a mystery.
 
india the big cry baby always crying lolz

1662745268390.png
 
IceCold said:
I have fixed the above for you. And if you have been living under a rock all this time, please educate yourself on the issue which is no longer a mystery.
This is all a guess. Hearsay.
Everyone is claiming to know what transpired without bringing out the facts.

Was it allowing drones to use Pakistan’s airspace or something else?
The rock under which I stay, these details aren’t available.
 
Princeps Senatus said:
$450 million for a sustainment package is hardly generous
Considering economic state in these parts of the world this is not a small sum either.
US being US can’t do this due to change of heart. There is more to this then what meets the eye. They must have got something that they wanted.
Is that bad? I don’t think so. That’s the craft used in deals like these all the time.
Only question is - was it worth? This must be known to only those who are privy to the deal.
 
These hef sixtheen are a nuisance. With J10 becoming operational I hope the dependencies on the obsolete fleet dies off to being placed on roundabouts.

then say duffa door.
 
Path-Finder said:
These hef sixtheen are a nuisance. With J10 becoming operational I hope the dependencies on the obsolete fleet dies off to being placed on roundabouts.

then say duffa door.
The current gen F-16s have shotdown 2 Indian SU-30s.

The new gen F-16 will wipe out the entire Indian airforce fleet.

J-10 are not as capable as the F-16s.
 

