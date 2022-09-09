Heard several concerns from Indian govt on Pak F-16 package. No new aircraft being considered: US official Donald Lu

Wesen Hunter
Indian govt has been reassured that those old aircrafts do not pose any threat to the Rafales.
Am i right??
This is all a guess. Hearsay.I have fixed the above for you. And if you have been living under a rock all this time, please educate yourself on the issue which is no longer a mystery.
You can choose to live in your own reality. In the real world its no longer a guess or heresay.This is all a guess work
$450 million for a sustainment package is hardly generousWhat Pakistan sold to get this deal remains a mystery.
Considering economic state in these parts of the world this is not a small sum either.$450 million for a sustainment package is hardly generous
@SIPRA you are really cheesed off with your Sipah salar? Most of your comments on him are quite dhamaakedaar.Still, Mir Bajwa would keep on licking boots of US, which is his sole expertise.
Horse and Bull $hit and Hogwash all in one postLM has asked India to go for 114 MRCA fighters from the US in a G2G deal.
When India does not oblige, Pakistan will be offered the same F-21s.
Indians are now in a big trouble.
These hef sixtheen are a nuisance. With J10 becoming operational I hope the dependencies on the obsolete fleet dies off to being placed on roundabouts.
then say duffa door.