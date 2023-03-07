AZADPAKISTAN2009
ELITE MEMBER
- Sep 8, 2009
- 36,125
- 68
- Country
-
- Location
-
Heard March 8th , Election schedule is being released.
Extra discomfort in PDM camp is due to this schedule being released
They can't sleep at night , with thought of upcoming elections
All this recent bird chirping is due to the Supreme Court related decision to hold election on time and Master schedule will be released to confirm things
Extra discomfort in PDM camp is due to this schedule being released
They can't sleep at night , with thought of upcoming elections
All this recent bird chirping is due to the Supreme Court related decision to hold election on time and Master schedule will be released to confirm things