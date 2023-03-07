What's new

Heard March 8th , Election schedule is being released

Heard March 8th , Election schedule is being released.
Extra discomfort in PDM camp is due to this schedule being released

They can't sleep at night , with thought of upcoming elections

All this recent bird chirping is due to the Supreme Court related decision to hold election on time and Master schedule will be released to confirm things
 

