Healthy 16 Year-Old Boy Drops DEAD During Virtual Class, Mom Blames Pfizer's COVID Vaccine
A 16-year-old boy from California who was in perfect health reportedly died during an online class after receiving the second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19
“microvascular injury to the brain, heart, liver, and kidneys in a way that does not currently appear to be assessed in safety trials of these potential drugs.”
A 16-year-old boy from California who was in perfect health reportedly died during an online class after receiving the second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
The boy’s mother filed a report with the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), which is run by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), on July 13 alleging that her son passed away 27 days after receiving his second dose of Pfizer’s experimental COVID-19 vaccine in April.
“My son died while taking his math class on Zoom. We are waiting for the autopsy because the doctors did not find anything,” the mother wrote in her report. “He was a healthy boy, he had a good academic index, he wanted to be a civil engineer. He was the best thing in my life.”
“He had no previous symptoms. I was with him one hour before, and my assistant saw him 20 minutes prior, and he did not show any irregularities,” she added in the “Diagnostic Lab Data” section of the VAERS entry.
The boy reportedly got the second dose of the vaccine on April 3 and then died on April 27. His mother stated that he had not been diagnosed with any allergies, pre-existing conditions, illnesses, disabilities, or birth defects. He also was not taking any medications at the time of his death. The teenager spent eight days in the hospital, and it is unclear if he attended the Zoom class from there or was released before his death.