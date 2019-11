The only way I will believe Nawaz is sick is if he dies.

Otherwise this entire clan of his are crooks , thieves and corrupt.



I have heard of former PAF chief who died in Texas penniless because his sons took off with his kickback money ....

Looks like Nawaz end will be disgrace too....

Maryam badly wants his father to die in jail so she can claim to be another Benazir.

