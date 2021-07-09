Health Minister: 6 million Pfizer jabs to come under Covax in August More vaccine jabs to arrive from China, informs health minister

"More vaccine jabs to arrive from China, informs health ministerBangladesh will receive more six million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in August under the Covax facility, informed Health Minister Zahid Maleque.Maleque came up with the information while addressing the press during a visit to the vaccination centre in Dhaka’s Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College (BSMMC) on Saturday.The minister said that the issues surrounding vaccine stock in the country have now been “solved.”“You all will be glad to hear that WHO, in a letter sent on Friday, informed us that Bangladesh will get more six million Pfizer vaccine shots under the Covax initiative.”The health minister said that the vaccines will arrive by the first week of August adding that the Covax facility has so far provided total 4.5 million vaccine jabs to the country.Also, at the same time, more vaccines will come from China, Maleque said.“More vaccines will arrive from China. Bangladesh is to receive over 1.5 to 1.85 million vaccine jabs in the next one to one and a half months.”On May 31, Bangladesh received a consignment of 100,620 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, the first under the international vaccine-sharing platform Covax."6 million Pfizer in addition to nearly 2 million Sinopharm vaccines from China is a good number and means that by September BD can vaccinate the most vulnerable at serious risk from the virus.Thank you again USA.