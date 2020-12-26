What's new

Health Authorities Complete Preparations to Administer COVID-19 Vaccine

Health Authorities Complete Preparations to Administer COVID-19 Vaccine

The training of the staff of teaching hospitals, tehsil and district headquarters for the swift and effective administration of coronavirus vaccine has been almost completed.


The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) was apprised about it in a meeting chaired by the National Coordinator, Lieutenant General Hamood Uz Zaman Khan, and attended by the provincial chief secretaries, secretaries of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), and Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) and health officials.

In the meeting, the forum discussed the procedure of vaccination, time frame of vaccine’s availability, distribution procedure, priority areas, and purchasing quality.

The attendees also briefed about the provincial positivity ratio data and the implementation of non-pharmaceutical interventions as well as the ongoing preparation for coronavirus vaccination and the national vaccine strategy.

The chief secretaries informed about the steps being taken to ensure the implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) including the imposition of fines and closing down of businesses not complying with the protocols.

The NCOC was further briefed about the coronavirus testing of all foreign passengers especially those coming from the United Kingdom (UK), and South Africa.

The government will keep track of the vaccinated persons, and those traveling from abroad would have to give a legal document proving that they have been vaccinated.

Asad Umar Reveals Timeline for COVID-19 Vaccination Drive

The Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Asad Umar, declared on Wednesday that the coronavirus vaccination drive will commence next week.


Accordingly, only frontline healthcare workers will be vaccinated during the first phase, and plans for the vaccination of people above the age of 60 will be announced soon.
The minister tweeted that a vaccination system is in place and that hundreds of vaccination centers across the country will administer the vaccine. He tweeted:


Hundreds of vaccination centres have been set up in various districts across Pakistan.

While the government prepares to garrison vaccines across the country, around 500,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine are scheduled to arrive in Pakistan from China by 31 January.

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) recently approved two vaccines, one from China (Sinopharm) and the other one from AstraZeneca, for urgent use. Meanwhile, Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine has reportedly been scheduled for its approval.

In other news, the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) recently revealed a new strategy for the vaccination of coronavirus patients. The authority has collaborated with the federal government for the plan while keeping the concerned entities in the loop for transparency.

According to an official handout, the National Immunization Management System (NIMS) and the National Vaccination Administration and Coordination Cell (NVACC) will work together under the supervision of the NCOC.

Additionally, besides the Provincial and District Vaccination Management and Coordination Cells, Adult Vaccine Centres (AVC) have also been established across the country to support the NVACC.
Eventually, citizens and frontline healthcare workers are to either text their CNIC numbers to 1166 or register themselves on the NIMS website, following which they will each receive a PIN code via SMS as confirmation of their verification.

Once the vaccine will be made available at the vaccination centres, citizens will be informed via SMS to schedule vaccination appointments for themselves.

Here's a Step by Step Guide on How to Register for COVID-19 Vaccination

The National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) has finalized the national COVID-19 vaccination strategy as the first consignment of the Chinese vaccine is set to arrive this weekend.


According to details, 500,000 doses of the Coronavirus vaccine developed by the state-owned firm, China National Pharmaceutical Group known as Sinopharm, will reach Pakistan by 31 January.

Earlier today, the Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Asad Umar, said that country-wide Coronavirus vaccination will kick off next week.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how can you register and receive the Coronavirus vaccine in Pakistan.

Step 1: Send your CNIC number to 1166 or register directly at the National Immunization Management System (NIMS) website.

Step 2: After necessary verification, a designated Adult Vaccine Centre (AVC), based on “CNIC’s Present Address,” and a PIN code will be sent to the citizen through SMS.

Step 3: Citizens can change AVC within 5 days by calling 1166 or visiting NIMS website.

Step 4: Citizens will be sent an appointment date through SMS after the Coronavirus vaccine becomes available at their designated AVC.

Step 5: Citizens will be required to visit the designated AVC on the scheduled date along with the original CNIC and PIN code.

Step 6: Healthcare staff at AVC will verify the CNIC and PIN code.

Step 7: After successful verification, the citizens will be vaccinated. The AVC staff will monitor the citizens for 30 minutes for any adverse reactions.

Step 8: Upon vaccine administration, vaccination staff will enter the details in NIMS, and a confirmation message will be sent to the citizens through SMS.

Step 9: The data from AVC will be shared with federal, provincial, and district health departments in real-time.

oh please dont start it again....
this govt didnt even gave N95 Masks to doctors which came from china ... it landed into ministers hands....
and you are talking about vaccine
 
Pakistan should have ordered and paid for the vaccines months ago as did hundreds of other countries. 0.5 million freebie is nothing and offers no protection in a country of 225 million.
In any other country this would lead to a change of government, in Pakistan this leads to a bout of self congratulation.
 
Pakistan to get 17 million AstraZeneca vaccines by mid '21, Umar says
ISLAMABAD: The federal planning and development minister Asad Umar said Saturday Pakistan will likely get 17 million AstraZeneca doses of COVID-19 vaccination within the first half of current year, ARY News reported.

Turning to social media via his official Twitter handle, the federal minister announced, “Good news on covid vaccine front.” He added that Pakistan received a response letter from Covax which indicated “supply of up to 17 million doses of AstraZeneca in 1st half 2021”.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1355531498871549958

Federal minister Asad Umar further added that the deliveries of these vaccines will begin in February with about 6 million of AstraZeneca doses received by March.

SAPM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan separately tweeted with this press release announcing this development adding that Pakistan’s vaccine drive starts next week, beginning with frontline healthcare workers
Umar said the country reached out to Covax “nearly 8 months back to ensure availability”.


It may be noted that Pakistan wrote a letter to Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, for provision of COVID-19 vaccine free of cost as well as on concessional price to the country, citing the health ministry sources.
The sources at the Ministry of National Health Services have disclosed that Pakistan has requested to Gavi, to supply the coronavirus vaccine free of cost for 20 percent of its population.

Gavi will assist the COVAX member countries in the purchase of the vaccine, sources said. It will hold talks with the vaccine makers to fix the vaccine price for the member countries.

Pakistan will likely to receive coronavirus vaccine in March 2021, according to sources.
Pakistan has been a member of COVAX, the global vaccines alliance having 189 countries and vaccine makers as its members.

