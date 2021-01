Health Authorities Complete Preparations to Administer COVID-19 Vaccine

Asad Umar Reveals Timeline for COVID-19 Vaccination Drive

The Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Asad Umar, declared on Wednesday that the coronavirus vaccination drive will commence next week.Accordingly, only frontline healthcare workers will be vaccinated during the first phase, and plans for the vaccination of people above the age of 60 will be announced soon.The minister tweeted that a vaccination system is in place and that hundreds of vaccination centers across the country will administer the vaccine. He tweeted:Hundreds of vaccination centres have been set up in various districts across Pakistan.While the government prepares to garrison vaccines across the country, around 500,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine are scheduled to arrive in Pakistan from China by 31 January.The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) recently approved two vaccines, one from China (Sinopharm) and the other one from AstraZeneca, for urgent use. Meanwhile, Russia's Sputnik V vaccine has reportedly been scheduled for its approval.In other news, the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) recently revealed a new strategy for the vaccination of coronavirus patients. The authority has collaborated with the federal government for the plan while keeping the concerned entities in the loop for transparency.According to an official handout, the National Immunization Management System (NIMS) and the National Vaccination Administration and Coordination Cell (NVACC) will work together under the supervision of the NCOC.Additionally, besides the Provincial and District Vaccination Management and Coordination Cells, Adult Vaccine Centres (AVC) have also been established across the country to support the NVACC.Eventually, citizens and frontline healthcare workers are to either text their CNIC numbers to 1166 or register themselves on the NIMS website, following which they will each receive a PIN code via SMS as confirmation of their verification.Once the vaccine will be made available at the vaccination centres, citizens will be informed via SMS to schedule vaccination appointments for themselves.