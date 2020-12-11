What's new

Headlines from China: Will China Ban ‘Wolf Warrior 3?’

ILC

ILC

FULL MEMBER
Sep 8, 2017
432
-5
288
Country
Poland
Location
Poland
Two years old, but it seems after looking at the Chinese film industry in the last few years Xi or someone who is responsible for this is succeeding at keeping down the Chinese film industry.



Will China Ban ‘Wolf Warrior 3?’

On December 2, Chinese screenwriter Wang Hailin posted on Chinese social media Weibo, indicating that the government is banning upcoming sequels to nationalistic films, such as Wolf Warrior 2 and Operation Red Sea. There are heated discussions regarding why the government might ban these films and many point to a recent document about the country’s regulation of film and TV content. The document is reportedly released by the country’s media regulator and includes the following rules：avoid discussing national affairs, such as China’s political system and the current state and future of the country; don’t brag about China’s armed forces and don’t portrait western countries as opposing forces; be cautious about casting actors with questionable history; same-sex romance is a unfavorable theme. Read more on wenyu360
Click to expand...

Headlines from China: Will China Ban ‘Wolf Warrior 3?’ |

chinafilminsider.com chinafilminsider.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

striver44
China’s Pandemic Public Opinion Warfare Alienates Global Audiences
Replies
1
Views
265
TaiShang
TaiShang

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom