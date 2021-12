Headlines from China: Will China Ban ‘Wolf Warrior 3?’

On December 2, Chinese screenwriter Wang Hailin posted on Chinese social media Weibo, indicating that the government is banning upcoming sequels to nationalistic films, such as Wolf Warrior 2 and Operation Red Sea . There are heated discussions regarding why the government might ban these films and many point to a recent document about the country’s regulation of film and TV content. The document is reportedly released by the country’s media regulator and includes the following rules:avoid discussing national affairs, such as China’s political system and the current state and future of the country; don’t brag about China’s armed forces and don’t portrait western countries as opposing forces; be cautious about casting actors with questionable history; same-sex romance is a unfavorable theme. Read more on wenyu360