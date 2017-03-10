Headlines: China Snubs, Says "Never Acknowledged So-Called Arunachal Pradesh"

China on Monday adopted a decidedly unfriendly posture to the Indian Army’s question asking if five civilians who went missing from Arunachal Pradesh days ago were in the custody of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA). China has never recognised the “so-called ‘Arunachal Pradesh’, which is China's south Tibet region”, the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told a news briefing on Monday in response to a question about the missing Indians. “We have no details to release yet about the question on Indian Army sending a message to PLA about the five missing Indians in the region,” he added, denying knowledge of the abduction. The Indian Army had told its Chinese counterpart about the five civilians, who were engaged as guides and porters by the Army in the Upper Subansiri district on the Sino-India border, on Saturday. They had gone for hunting in a jungle when they were allegedly kidnapped by the PLA. Two members of the group returned home and informed the families of the other five that they had been whisked away by the Chinese troops from Sera-7