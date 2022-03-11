Headless Chicken-ism

Madni Bappa
Amreeka is now running around like headless chickens to try and get oil.
They are now chasing after people they spent entire lifetimes demonizing. Venezuela, Iran, Colombia, etc etc. As they've already burned through a good chunk of strategic reserves past couple months to bring gas prices down.
Now with whole Russia thing prices have shot up again.
