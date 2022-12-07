What's new

Headache For India, Pakistan Flaunts ‘Much Superior’ Turkish Akinci Combat UAVs and technologny in general

Pakistan Air Force’s (PAF’s) Public Relations Department recently released a video featuring various aircraft and weapon systems within the PAF’s fleet, including the Turkish-made Akinci combat drone.

The video by the PAF was released on October 19, when Pakistan’s President Dr. Arif Alvi visited the Air Headquarters, Islamabad as a chief guest to attend the inaugural ceremony of the two-day flagship international seminar titled ‘Global Strategic Threat and Response’ (GSTAR) arranged by Centre for Aerospace & Security Studies (CASS).

The video lasts for three minutes and twenty-one seconds. After two minutes and twenty-one seconds, a PAF Squadron Leader, reportedly wearing an Akinci patch, can inspect the Akinci drone armed with light glide bombs.

Notably, the latest video comes shortly after Pakistan flaunted its Bayraktar TB2 drones, a medium altitude long endurance UAV (MALE), during an Air Force drill in late September.

Haluk Bayraktar, the CEO of Baykar – the developers of Bayraktar TB2 and Akinci drones – revealed in March that the company has concluded two export contracts for the Akinci drone without specifying the countries to which the drone will be exported, neither the number of drones nor its value.

Interestingly, just days after Bayraktar’s announcement, PAF’s Public Relations Department posted a video that also featured the Bayraktar and Akinci drones, among various other weapon systems, suggesting that the two drones either have been ordered by the PAF or perhaps already in use.
 
Need to use Bayraktar on the western front, if Afghanistan/ TTP fires a single bullet, should flatten the area. If you will not show them strength they will never learn to respect you.
 

