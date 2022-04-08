Hamartia Antidote
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 17, 2013
- 27,177
- 25
- Country
-
- Location
-
Head of Russian Space Program Claims That the US “Doesn’t Have Any Spacecraft”
Russian space chief Dmitry Rogozin told Chinese state media that "Soyuz is irreplaceable, because America doesn't have any spacecraft."
futurism.com
Head of Russian Space Program Claims That the US “Doesn’t Have Any Spacecraft”
Wait, what?
Russian space chief Dmitry Rogozin is at it again.
This time, he’s conveniently bending reality to impress Chinese officials and convince them to help Russia with its space program, which has been largely cut off from international support following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
In an interview with Chinese state media network CGTN, Rogozin argued that Russia’s role in the International Space Station “is vital. Only Russia’s Soyuz spacecraft can transport American, European, Canadian, Japanese astronauts and their guests.”
“Soyuz is irreplaceable, because America doesn’t have any spacecraft,” he added.
It’s yet another bizarre comment from the outspoken space chief, who is obviously aware that the claim is demonstrably false. In fact, in October, Rogozin himself suggested Russian cosmonauts could soon be launching on SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft to the ISS.
“In our view, SpaceX has already acquired enough experience for us to be able to put our cosmonauts on Crew Dragon,” Rogozin said through a translator at the time.
Rogozin’s latest outburst raised eyebrows in the space community.
“He knows better,” Space Policy Online editor Marcia Smith tweeted in response to Rogozin’s recent statement. “Is he hoping the Chinese audience doesn’t?”
It’s especially ironic given the fact that astronauts from Europe, the US and Japan have all already launched on board a Crew Dragon to the ISS, with Canada being the only exception on Rogozin’s list.
Here is the interview:
Russia-Ukraine Conflict: CGTN interviews head of Russia's space exploration program
Western countries are heavily sanctioning Russia's space program. The European Union has decided to suspend cooperation with Russia on exploring Mars. But the head of Russia's space program, known as Roscosmos told CGTN that Moscow's role in space exploration is indispensable.
news.cgtn.com