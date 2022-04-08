What's new

Head of Russian Space Program Claims That the US “Doesn’t Have Any Spacecraft”

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
27,177
25
18,662
Country
United States
Location
United States
futurism.com

Head of Russian Space Program Claims That the US “Doesn’t Have Any Spacecraft”

Russian space chief Dmitry Rogozin told Chinese state media that "Soyuz is irreplaceable, because America doesn't have any spacecraft."
futurism.com futurism.com

Head of Russian Space Program Claims That the US “Doesn’t Have Any Spacecraft”​

Wait, what?​


Russian space chief Dmitry Rogozin is at it again.

This time, he’s conveniently bending reality to impress Chinese officials and convince them to help Russia with its space program, which has been largely cut off from international support following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In an interview with Chinese state media network CGTN, Rogozin argued that Russia’s role in the International Space Station “is vital. Only Russia’s Soyuz spacecraft can transport American, European, Canadian, Japanese astronauts and their guests.”

“Soyuz is irreplaceable, because America doesn’t have any spacecraft,” he added.

It’s yet another bizarre comment from the outspoken space chief, who is obviously aware that the claim is demonstrably false. In fact, in October, Rogozin himself suggested Russian cosmonauts could soon be launching on SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft to the ISS.

“In our view, SpaceX has already acquired enough experience for us to be able to put our cosmonauts on Crew Dragon,” Rogozin said through a translator at the time.

Rogozin’s latest outburst raised eyebrows in the space community.

“He knows better,” Space Policy Online editor Marcia Smith tweeted in response to Rogozin’s recent statement. “Is he hoping the Chinese audience doesn’t?”

It’s especially ironic given the fact that astronauts from Europe, the US and Japan have all already launched on board a Crew Dragon to the ISS, with Canada being the only exception on Rogozin’s list.

Here is the interview:
news.cgtn.com

Russia-Ukraine Conflict: CGTN interviews head of Russia's space exploration program

Western countries are heavily sanctioning Russia's space program. The European Union has decided to suspend cooperation with Russia on exploring Mars. But the head of Russia's space program, known as Roscosmos told CGTN that Moscow's role in space exploration is indispensable.
news.cgtn.com news.cgtn.com

 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
Russia Admits Defeat, Says It’ll Launch Cosmonauts on SpaceX Spacecraft
2 3 4
Replies
48
Views
2K
Oldman1
O
Hamartia Antidote
Roscosmos plans to send Anna Kikina to ISS on Crew Dragon in 2022
Replies
0
Views
315
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
beijingwalker
Head of Russian space agency appears to threaten to drop ISS on India or China??
Replies
6
Views
405
Oldman1
O
beijingwalker
Russia wants to send cosmonauts to China space station
Replies
5
Views
482
Taimoor Khan
Taimoor Khan
beijingwalker
Russia may keep US out of joint space project due to sanctions; plans to rope in China instead: space chief
Replies
3
Views
301
Oldman1
O

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom