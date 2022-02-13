What's new

Head of Iran's Chabahar Port arrested

Abdolrahim Kordi (who studied in Pune and knows India well) is arrested, although reasons not given. Maybe he was spying for RAW.

Head of Iran's Chabahar trade zone arrested: media

The director general of Iran's Chabahar Free Zone, an economic development project in the country's southeast, has been arrested for "major offences", state news agency IRNA reported Sunday.
It said the prosecutor in Sistan-Baluchistan province placed Abdorahim Kordi in custody, citing a statement from the intelligence branch of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, the Islamic republic's ideological army.


Details on the alleged infractions were not provided.

Kordi had been named to his post in 2016 under the former government of moderate president Hassan Rouhani, who was replaced last year by ultraconservative Ebrahim Raisi.

Located about 100 kilometres (62 miles) from Pakistan, the Chabahar free trade zone was established in 1994, allowing ships to avoid the busy Strait of Hormuz.
 
