This superb sculpture depicts a bearded Gandharan man, possibly a great warrior or nobleman. Interestingly, his turban is surmounted by a lion spewing strings of pearls, the lion symbolizes strength and bravery while the strings of pearls symbolize abundance of wealth.He hails from the country of Gandhara in what is now known as North Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Eastern Afghanistan, though it's cultural sphere extended far beyond its many valleys. This region was once famed for being a major hub of trade, intellectual capital and center of learning, the birthplace of Greco-Buddhism and a prime seat of the arts and culture. It is from here, that monks fanned out beyond the mountains, bringing the teachings of Buddha to Central Asia, China and as far as Japan and Korea.