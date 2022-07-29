He Vaccinated 40 Students With 1 Syringe, Then Asked "How Is It My Fault" Thirty students were vaccinated using a single syringe in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar on Wednesday in a shocking violation of single-use of syringe procedure.

Thirty students were vaccinated using a single syringe in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar on Wednesday in a shocking violation of single-use of syringe procedure. The vaccinator has been arrested while the district vaccination officer has been suspended.The vaccinator, Jitendra, claimed only one syringe was sent by the authorities and he was ordered by the "head of department" to vaccinate all the children with it. In a video recorded by the parents of students, Jitendra said he did not know her name.Disposable syringes, meant for single use, have been around since the 1990s since HIV started spreading.