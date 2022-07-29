What's new

He Vaccinated 40 Students With 1 Syringe, Then Asked "How Is It My Fault"

manlion

manlion

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 22, 2013
7,531
-3
4,275
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1552334919627526144


Madhya Pradesh:
Thirty students were vaccinated using a single syringe in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar on Wednesday in a shocking violation of single-use of syringe procedure. The vaccinator has been arrested while the district vaccination officer has been suspended.

The vaccinator, Jitendra, claimed only one syringe was sent by the authorities and he was ordered by the "head of department" to vaccinate all the children with it. In a video recorded by the parents of students, Jitendra said he did not know her name.

Disposable syringes, meant for single use, have been around since the 1990s since HIV started spreading.

www.ndtv.com

He Vaccinated 40 Students With 1 Syringe, Then Asked "How Is It My Fault"

Thirty students were vaccinated using a single syringe in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar on Wednesday in a shocking violation of single-use of syringe procedure.
www.ndtv.com www.ndtv.com
 
Maula Jatt

Maula Jatt

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
6,959
4
9,423
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Chat SAMOSA said:
Hope he sterilized between shots as in the old days
Click to expand...
dd0.jpg

Dark stuff man
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
China's vaccine diplomacy vs US' nation demonizing
Replies
1
Views
436
Beidou2020
B
INDIAPOSITIVE
Former World #1 Tennis player Jimmy Connors bats for India-made Covaxin to be approved in the US: Here’s what he said
Replies
5
Views
614
Vapnope
Vapnope
Mirzali Khan
India: Thousands thought they were getting the Covid vaccine. They were injected with salt water instead
Replies
0
Views
270
Mirzali Khan
Mirzali Khan
Viet
Vietnam Works With US to Make First African Swine Fever Vaccine
Replies
0
Views
154
Viet
Viet
Musings
Narendra Modi: 'Why is the Indian PM's photo on my Covid vaccine certificate?'
Replies
11
Views
819
SuvarnaTeja
S

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom