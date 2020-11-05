'He thinks India is Iran': Donald Trump Jr's electoral map sparks ridicule online ( Pakistan Kashmir)

US president's son tweets puzzling map which suggests India supports Biden, Iran would vote Trump, and disputed Kashmir is part of Pakistan
A map tweeted by Donald Trump Jr, which appears to have come from a 4chan user, has sparked controversy online (Screengrab)
By
Rayhan Uddin
Published date: 3 November 2020 21:40 UTC | Last update: 14 hours 16 mins ago
2.6kShares
Donald Trump Jr has been widely mocked after posting a map on social media which suggested US-ally India would have hypothetically voted for Democratic nominee Joe Biden for US president, while archrival Iran would have backed his father Donald Trump.
On Tuesday, as polls opened for the US presidential election, businessman Trump Jr jokingly tweeted his electoral "predictions" in the form of a global map coloured in blue for Democrat and red for Republican.
Donald Trump Jr has been widely mocked after posting a map on social media which suggested US-ally India would have hypothetically voted for Democratic nominee Joe Biden for US president, while archrival Iran would have backed his father Donald Trump.
On Tuesday, as polls opened for the US presidential election, businessman Trump Jr jokingly tweeted his electoral "predictions" in the form of a global map coloured in blue for Democrat and red for Republican.
