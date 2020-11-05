'He thinks India is Iran': Donald Trump Jr's electoral map sparks ridicule online ( Pakistan Kashmir)

Chhatrapati said:



You always see things from a friend or foe approach. The US relation with India has been thriving since Second Clinton administration. Not because they saw China rise in 2000. Don't be surprised if the democrats did not mention any K words.



Lol! Imran Khan is Centrist? There are no Centrist parties in Pakistan. Your country itself is a semi theocratic state, whatever party there is will adhere to Islamic fundamentals which makes them right of the political spectrum and Imran is nothing short of a far-right politician. And I never said far-right is bad, the point being your political affiliation does not matter, your country just have to be influential in the US. Whatever be your political ideology. As a typical Pakistani it takes more than two posts to get some points across. The point is, it doesn't matter if Toothfairy is ruling Pakistan, what matters is how you sit with the US.

Adonis said: With Biden in Whit-house.....the game in Afghanistan is On.....US is not going back, Taliban is not coming to rule and Pakistan is not having a friendly state on it's backyard..... Click to expand...

Again as a typical indian, it seems u ppl are born with the gift of stupidity and hypocrisy. Can u post a single post without contradicting urself? First u said far right imran khan wont sit well with dems, now that i reminded u modi is also far right, u changed ur argument lolz.I told u the US have interests in india and thus enhanced relations, those interests include china and many more, we knew this even before 911 and hence acted accordingly in Afghanistan.As i said all u indian do is say dumb crap n keep contradicting urself, well RSS zombies might chant for u gay hind but other will put u in ur place. Its US state policy to have good relations with india and changing govts wont matter much but changing govt would change the US state policy of leaving Afghanistan??? Do u ppl even see what u write? Trump was not replacing afghan govt with taliban either, he was just pulling out and that policy will continue. Once US pulls out, its left to the players on ground. Again i will say imran khan is not far right, ur a moron, far right in Pakistan are JUI and JI and others. He might lean to right but his whole ideology is above politics of right or left.Ur sanghi frnd says chnge is govt does not change the US long term policy and here ur doing a nagan dance thinking thousands of US troops will come back to Afghanistan. Taliban in the talks have conveyed that they consider themselves victorious and that if their terms are not met, they r ready to fight for another 20 years and i doubt the US will redeploy troops, so will u indians have the guts to send troops? Lolzz i highly doubt that too. Trump let india free and india could take unilateral actions in kashmir, now india will face harsh criticism from dems. Not to forget kamala haris is against modi and leans towards congress.