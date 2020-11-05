'He thinks India is Iran': Donald Trump Jr's electoral map sparks ridicule online ( Pakistan Kashmir)

What's new

'He thinks India is Iran': Donald Trump Jr's electoral map sparks ridicule online

US president's son tweets puzzling map which suggests India supports Biden, Iran would vote Trump, and disputed Kashmir is part of Pakistan

A map tweeted by Donald Trump Jr, which appears to have come from a 4chan user, has sparked controversy online (Screengrab)
By
Rayhan Uddin
Published date: 3 November 2020 21:40 UTC | Last update: 14 hours 16 mins ago
2.6kShares
Donald Trump Jr has been widely mocked after posting a map on social media which suggested US-ally India would have hypothetically voted for Democratic nominee Joe Biden for US president, while archrival Iran would have backed his father Donald Trump.
On Tuesday, as polls opened for the US presidential election, businessman Trump Jr jokingly tweeted his electoral "predictions" in the form of a global map coloured in blue for Democrat and red for Republican.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1323625920595451904
'He thinks India is Iran': Donald Trump Jr's electoral map sparks ridicule online

US president's son tweets puzzling map which suggests India supports Biden, Iran would vote Trump, and disputed Kashmir is part of Pakistan
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1323641332015968256
 
No wonder he lost.
So basically a guy who thought JnK is part of pakistan lost , and guy with indian vice president gets elected.
 
manga said:
No wonder he lost.
So basically a guy who thought JnK is part of pakistan lost , and guy with indian vice president gets elected.
And Indians earlier this year welcome him and his dad by spending millions for namaste trump rally. You guys even build a wall for him to hide poverty of real India on his rally track. Clearly investment gone wrong/wasted.
 
Salza said:
And Indians earlier this year welcome him and his dad by spending millions for namaste trump rally. You guys even build a wall for him to hide poverty of real India on his rally track. Clearly investment gone wrong/wasted.
The Indo-US relationship has been elevated to a level, it will make no difference whether it is Trump or Biden as president.

Trump had his uses. He broke the pattern of appeasing China. This could not have been achieved by either Obama or any other US President.
 
Actually trump was good for india, for Pakistan his only advantage was that of his plan to leave Afghanistan and thats all. Trump was very anti china and that could have immensely helped india. If biden wins, it would be tough for india. As a starter, it would have to answer for human rights violations in JnK, they would have to explain their lockdowns. Biden will also improve relations with china, which will upset india. Trump was no good to Pakistan for business or military help, but that might change under biden. It should also be noted that imran khan sits well with democrats and can achieve alot, as opposed to trump who was spontaneous and unpredictable.
 
TNT said:
Trump was very anti china and that could have immensely helped india. If biden wins, it would be tough for india.
You mean the Biden that brokered the nuclear deal, NSG waiver, and started with the whole military alliance with India. His administration also wanted Asia pacific strategy to counter China.

India enjoys bipartisan support in the Senate and Congress. US presidents and their personal interests don't matter much when it comes to policy.
TNT said:
It should also be noted that imran khan sits well with democrats and can achieve alot, as opposed to trump who was spontaneous and unpredictable.
Only left-liberals sit well with Democrats. Imran is a far-right leader of a far-right country who constantly cries Islamophobia victim card which is finding less and less support in the Liberal left world. Macron is just a symptom.
 
Chhatrapati said:
You mean the Biden that brokered the nuclear deal, NSG waiver, and started with the whole military alliance with India. His administration also wanted Asia pacific strategy to counter China.

India enjoys bipartisan support in the Senate and Congress. US presidents and their personal interests don't matter much when it comes to policy.

Only left-liberals sit well with Democrats. Imran is a far-right leader of a far-right country who constantly cries Islamophobia victim card which is finding less and less support in the Liberal left world. Macron is just a symptom.
As a typical indian u contradict ur post
Indian image today is different than obama era. Ofcourse the US state policy is to support india against a rising china but that does not mean an all out support. India will face strong criticism of its actions in kashmir.
Imran khan by no means is far right, he is a centrist. Modi on the other hand is a clear far right biggot, see how that fairs with the dems.
 
TNT said:
Actually trump was good for india, for Pakistan his only advantage was that of his plan to leave Afghanistan and thats all. Trump was very anti china and that could have immensely helped india. If biden wins, it would be tough for india. As a starter, it would have to answer for human rights violations in JnK, they would have to explain their lockdowns. Biden will also improve relations with china, which will upset india. Trump was no good to Pakistan for business or military help, but that might change under biden. It should also be noted that imran khan sits well with democrats and can achieve alot, as opposed to trump who was spontaneous and unpredictable.
With Biden in Whit-house.....the game in Afghanistan is On.....US is not going back, Taliban is not coming to rule and Pakistan is not having a friendly state on it's backyard.....
 
TNT said:
As a typical indian u contradict ur post
As a typical Pakistani it takes more than two posts to get some points across. The point is, it doesn't matter if Toothfairy is ruling Pakistan, what matters is how you sit with the US.
TNT said:
Indian image today is different than obama era. Ofcourse the US state policy is to support india against a rising china but that does not mean an all out support. India will face strong criticism of its actions in kashmir.
Imran khan by no means is far right, he is a centrist. Modi on the other hand is a clear far right biggot, see how that fairs with the dems.
You always see things from a friend or foe approach. The US relation with India has been thriving since Second Clinton administration. Not because they saw China rise in 2000. Don't be surprised if the democrats did not mention any K words.

Lol! Imran Khan is Centrist?:rofl: There are no Centrist parties in Pakistan. Your country itself is a semi theocratic state, whatever party there is will adhere to Islamic fundamentals which makes them right of the political spectrum and Imran is nothing short of a far-right politician. And I never said far-right is bad, the point being your political affiliation does not matter, your country just have to be influential in the US. Whatever be your political ideology.
 
Chhatrapati said:
As a typical Pakistani it takes more than two posts to get some points across. The point is, it doesn't matter if Toothfairy is ruling Pakistan, what matters is how you sit with the US.

You always see things from a friend or foe approach. The US relation with India has been thriving since Second Clinton administration. Not because they saw China rise in 2000. Don't be surprised if the democrats did not mention any K words.

Lol! Imran Khan is Centrist?:rofl: There are no Centrist parties in Pakistan. Your country itself is a semi theocratic state, whatever party there is will adhere to Islamic fundamentals which makes them right of the political spectrum and Imran is nothing short of a far-right politician. And I never said far-right is bad, the point being your political affiliation does not matter, your country just have to be influential in the US. Whatever be your political ideology.
Again as a typical indian, it seems u ppl are born with the gift of stupidity and hypocrisy. Can u post a single post without contradicting urself? First u said far right imran khan wont sit well with dems, now that i reminded u modi is also far right, u changed ur argument lolz.
I told u the US have interests in india and thus enhanced relations, those interests include china and many more, we knew this even before 911 and hence acted accordingly in Afghanistan.
As i said all u indian do is say dumb crap n keep contradicting urself, well RSS zombies might chant for u gay hind but other will put u in ur place. Its US state policy to have good relations with india and changing govts wont matter much but changing govt would change the US state policy of leaving Afghanistan??? Do u ppl even see what u write? Trump was not replacing afghan govt with taliban either, he was just pulling out and that policy will continue. Once US pulls out, its left to the players on ground. Again i will say imran khan is not far right, ur a moron, far right in Pakistan are JUI and JI and others. He might lean to right but his whole ideology is above politics of right or left.
Adonis said:
With Biden in Whit-house.....the game in Afghanistan is On.....US is not going back, Taliban is not coming to rule and Pakistan is not having a friendly state on it's backyard.....
Ur sanghi frnd says chnge is govt does not change the US long term policy and here ur doing a nagan dance thinking thousands of US troops will come back to Afghanistan. Taliban in the talks have conveyed that they consider themselves victorious and that if their terms are not met, they r ready to fight for another 20 years and i doubt the US will redeploy troops, so will u indians have the guts to send troops? Lolzz i highly doubt that too. Trump let india free and india could take unilateral actions in kashmir, now india will face harsh criticism from dems. Not to forget kamala haris is against modi and leans towards congress.
 
