HDI of Pakistan by Subregions UNDP

Sainthood 101
Jul 24, 2021
long term I only see parts of KP improving - others will probably stay stagnant because of politics
although I am hopeful for south Punjab
FATA, Peshawar is also interesting in terms of how one is right at the bottom while right next door its high HDI
surprised that Gujrat, Gujranwala, Faisalabad doesn't have a higher HDI
Sialkots development has very little to do with GOP, it's Thier buisness men who organize and do everything for the city- I heard Thier business men not only made a airport on thier own but even parks and road upgradation is also something they do
