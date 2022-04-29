What's new

HDI of Pakistan by Subregions UNDP

long term I only see parts of KP improving - others will probably stay stagnant because of politics
although I am hopeful for south Punjab

FATA, Peshawar is also interesting in terms of how one is right at the bottom while right next door its high HDI
surprised that Gujrat, Gujranwala, Faisalabad doesn't have a higher HDI

Sialkots development has very little to do with GOP, it's Thier buisness men who organize and do everything for the city- I heard Thier business men not only made a airport on thier own but even parks and road upgradation is also something they do
 
KPK and Baluchistan is a disaster zone. They also must have the lowest IQ. Most of the country is medium to very low which explains why its dysfunctional.

Compare this to Europe
1651277006139.png
 
long term I only see parts of KP improving - others will probably stay stagnant because of politics
although I am hopeful for south Punjab

FATA, Peshawar is also interesting in terms of how one is right at the bottom while right next door its high HDI
surprised that Gujrat, Gujranwala, Faisalabad doesn't have a higher HDI

Sialkots development has very little to do with GOP, it's Thier buisness men who organize and do everything for the city- I heard Thier business men not only made a airport on thier own but even parks and road upgradation is also something they do
KPK improved a lot (other than former FATA) ....... Focus needs to be on the Districts of Kohistan, Tor Ghar, Upper Dir, Shangla... Other than, Battagram, Buner, Hangu, Lakki Marwat, Tank and D.I.Khan are needs to be focused....

In Balochistan, we (as a riyasat) needs to put effort on the Districts of Turbat, Panjgur, Chaghi, Washuk, Kharan & Awaran..... Through that we can control insurgency .........Other than that, Balochistan as a whole needs to be considered for better HDI in future.

In Sindh, Tharparkar, Umarkot, Mirpurkhas, Tando Muhammad Khan, Badin, Sujawal, Thatta and Jacobabad needs to be focused...

In Punjab, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur and Muzaffargarh needs to be focused..... All are Seraiki Districts of South Punjab...
 

