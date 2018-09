Only high quality Photos and Videos from Turkey,Israel,S.Arabia,Egypt,Iran,Algeria,Moracco,Qatar,Uae,Iraq,all Middle East countries





Turkish Armed Forces are getting more modern and dangerous year by year

Turkey develops its own weapons



-- Army ( excellent )

-- Air Force ( excellent )

-- Navy ( excellent )

-- Special Forces ( excellent )







Israeli Armed Forces modern and uses high technology but Navy is tiny

Israel develops its own weapons



-- Army ( excellent )

-- Air Force ( excellent )

-- Navy ( capable )

-- Special Forces ( excellent )





KSA Armed Forces modern but dependent on the US



-- Army ( ( capable )

-- Air Force ( excellent )

-- Navy ( capable )

-- Special Forces ( capable )





Egyptian Armed Forces so huge and trying to become modern but dependent on the US , France , Russia



-- Army ( excellent )

-- Air Force ( excellent )

-- Navy ( capable )

-- Special Forces ( capable )







Iranian Armed Forces uses domestic made weapons and old American , Soviet weapons



-- Army ( capable )

-- Air Force (middle )

-- Navy ( capable )

-- Special Forces ( capable )