HCMC targets per capita income of US$40,000 in 2045

The Saigon Times
A general view of HCMC – PHOTO: VNA


HCMC – HCMC expects to emerge as a financial and economic hub in Asia with a per capita income of US$40,000 in 2045, HCMC Party Committee Secretary Nguyen Thien Nhan said at a meeting on September 24.

The city is trying to become a smart city by 2025. At the same time, it expects to become a modern industrial service city and remain the country’s economic hub and leader in innovation and life quality.

By 2030, the city has targeted emerging as an economic, financial, scientific and technological center in Southeast Asia. Its per capita income would reach US$12,570, nearly doubling last year’s figure of US$6,862.

Nhan said in the next five to 10 years, the country and the world would experience many changes, especially conflicts between large countries that might affect HCMC’s development. Therefore, the city must prepare a careful and practical development plan.

Last year, HCMC’s gross regional domestic product grew by 7.86%, a little higher than the country’s gross domestic product growth of 7.02%.

During the 2001-2010 period, the city’s contribution made up 26.5% of the nation's state budget, which increased to 27.5% in the 2011-2019 period.

The city’s economic output accounted for 17% of the country’s total between 1996 and 2000, increasing to 20% from 2001 to 2010 and to 22% between 2011 and 2019.

en.thesaigontimes.vn

The Saigon Times
