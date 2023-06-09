What's new

HC on Abortion of Minor Rape Survivor: Read Manusmriti, 14-15 Year-Old Girls Would Get Married and Deliver Child in Past, Says Gujarat High Court

iamnobody

iamnobody

FULL MEMBER
Feb 28, 2023
1,135
-12
1,002
Country
India
Location
India
The plea before the high court has sought termination of over 7-month-old fetus of a minor rape survivor, who is aged 16 years and 11 months. The court also said that they did consult doctors on whether the pregnancy could be terminated in this case as the fetus is over 7 months of age.

The Gujarat High Court on Thursday said that it was normal in the past for 14 to 15-year-old girls to get married and deliver a child before they turned 17. The court made the observation while hearing a plea seeking termination of the over 7-month-old fetus of a minor rape survivor. The plea before the high court has sought termination of over 7-month-old fetus of a minor rape survivor, who is aged 16 years and 11 months. The court also said that they did consult doctors on whether the pregnancy could be terminated in this case as the fetus is over 7 months of age.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1666816646231760897

www.latestly.com

HC on Abortion of Minor Rape Survivor: Read Manusmriti, 14-15 Year-Old Girls Would Get Married and Deliver Child in Past, Says Gujarat High Court | 📰 LatestLY

The plea before the high court has sought termination of over 7-month-old fetus of a minor rape survivor, who is aged 16 years and 11 months. The court also said that they did consult doctors on whether the pregnancy could be terminated in this case as the fetus is over 7 months of age. 📰 HC on...
www.latestly.com www.latestly.com

Good Cop Sanghi Brahmans @Paitoo @Joe Shearer

Bad Cop Sanghi Brahman @-=virus=-


Good ole days of Manusmriti have returned.


@Drexluddin Khan Spiveyzai
 
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 22, 2010
21,601
9
22,971
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
iamnobody said:
The plea before the high court has sought termination of over 7-month-old fetus of a minor rape survivor, who is aged 16 years and 11 months. The court also said that they did consult doctors on whether the pregnancy could be terminated in this case as the fetus is over 7 months of age.

The Gujarat High Court on Thursday said that it was normal in the past for 14 to 15-year-old girls to get married and deliver a child before they turned 17. The court made the observation while hearing a plea seeking termination of the over 7-month-old fetus of a minor rape survivor. The plea before the high court has sought termination of over 7-month-old fetus of a minor rape survivor, who is aged 16 years and 11 months. The court also said that they did consult doctors on whether the pregnancy could be terminated in this case as the fetus is over 7 months of age.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1666816646231760897

www.latestly.com

HC on Abortion of Minor Rape Survivor: Read Manusmriti, 14-15 Year-Old Girls Would Get Married and Deliver Child in Past, Says Gujarat High Court | 📰 LatestLY

The plea before the high court has sought termination of over 7-month-old fetus of a minor rape survivor, who is aged 16 years and 11 months. The court also said that they did consult doctors on whether the pregnancy could be terminated in this case as the fetus is over 7 months of age. 📰 HC on...
www.latestly.com www.latestly.com

Good Cop Sanghi Brahmans @Paitoo @Joe Shearer

Bad Cop Sanghi Brahman @-=virus=-


Good ole days of Manusmriti have returned.


@Drexluddin Khan Spiveyzai
Click to expand...
Baby is viable you can deliver the baby and they take a knife and kill it
Or handed over to another family what ever the courts decide

After 7 months babies survival is >50% after 8 months it's close to full term

I was wondering what were they doing for last 7 months
 
iamnobody

iamnobody

FULL MEMBER
Feb 28, 2023
1,135
-12
1,002
Country
India
Location
India
ziaulislam said:
Baby is viable you can deliver the baby and they take a knife and kill it
Or handed over to another family what ever the courts decide

After 7 months babies survival is >50% after 8 months it's close to full term

I was wondering what were they doing for last 7 months
Click to expand...
If you like Manusmriti so much then why don't you convert to Brahminism
 
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 22, 2010
21,601
9
22,971
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
iamnobody said:
If you like Manusmriti so much then why don't you convert to Brahminism
Click to expand...
No I am doctor.i am just stating facts
I am just saying if you deliver a 7 months baby it won't die
.you will have to use a knife to kill it

Babies don't die after 20 weeks/5.5 months by themselves as they can survive outside of womb

You might need a ICU for 5 months fetus but 7 months will even make it without it

Society need to decide whether parents can be allowed to kill babies
It's unfair to mothers who are in jail for killing their kids
They should be let go as well as a doctor I don't see any difference between a 7 months or 9 months fetus/child

Anatomy and physiology is the same
 
iamnobody

iamnobody

FULL MEMBER
Feb 28, 2023
1,135
-12
1,002
Country
India
Location
India
ziaulislam said:
No I am doctor.i am just stating facts
I am just saying if you deliver a 7 months baby it won't die
.you will have to use a knife to kill it

Babies don't die after 20 weeks/5.5 months by themselves as they can survive outside of womb

You might need a ICU for 5 months fetus but 7 months will even make it without it

Society need to decide whether parents can be allowed to kill babies
It's unfair to mothers who are in jail for killing their kids
They should be let go as well as a doctor I don't see any difference between a 7 months or 9 months fetus/child

Anatomy and physiology is the same
Click to expand...
The Problem is not granting permission for abortion but the judges citing Manusmriti. Manusmriti calls for persecution of non Brahmans.

Hinduwadis like @Joe Shearer @Paitoo @-=virus=- want Manusmriti to replace the constitution of India.
 
P

Predd

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Mar 31, 2023
96
-2
87
Country
United States
Location
United States
Indian society already runs on Manusmriti, the constitution is nothing more than a worthless piece of paper in most countries.
 
iamnobody

iamnobody

FULL MEMBER
Feb 28, 2023
1,135
-12
1,002
Country
India
Location
India
Predd said:
Indian society already runs on Manusmriti, the constitution is nothing more than a worthless piece of paper in most countries.
Click to expand...
Ambedkar couldn't see the cunning nature of Bramens. Bramens told him to write the constitution and he was flattered. He couldn't see their ulterior motives. Bramens were never going to implement his constitution.

Poor guy married a Bramen beech who poisoned him.
 
Paitoo

Paitoo

FULL MEMBER
Sep 8, 2021
1,905
6
3,719
Country
India
Location
India
Paitoo

Paitoo

FULL MEMBER
Sep 8, 2021
1,905
6
3,719
Country
India
Location
India
ziaulislam said:
I was wondering what were they doing for last 7 months
Click to expand...
I am wondering how they managed to address this case in even 7 months. I would have expected the delivery to happen, the child to grow up to be a teenager on the brink of college, the same age as her mother when she conceived her, and probably then we would have got a judgement.

The article does not mention, it is a case of consensual sex. Under the new laws, since the girl is a minor, the guy is deemed a rapist, and she a rape survivor. I think a woman should be allowed to abort the foetus whenever she wants. In India I believe the upper limit is 6 months.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 2, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

hatehs
‘I Have A Lot Of Strength In Me:’ Muzaffarnagar Gang-Rape Survivor's 10-Year-Haul For Justice Ends, 2 Convicted
Replies
0
Views
213
hatehs
hatehs
hatehs
The big, booming business of child-bride trafficking in Gujarat
Replies
0
Views
135
hatehs
hatehs
S
  • Locked
60-year-old stuntman Sultan Muhammad ‘Golden’ marries 12-year-old girl.
Replies
14
Views
617
LeGenD
LeGenD
Dalit
  • Locked
Alleged rapist and his mother set teenage girl on fire after learning she was pregnant, Indian police say
Replies
4
Views
453
lastofthepatriots
lastofthepatriots
Muhammed45
10-year-old rape victim forced to travel from Ohio to Indiana for abortion
Replies
1
Views
1K
Muhammed45
Muhammed45

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom