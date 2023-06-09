HC on Abortion of Minor Rape Survivor: Read Manusmriti, 14-15 Year-Old Girls Would Get Married and Deliver Child in Past, Says Gujarat High Court

The plea before the high court has sought termination of over 7-month-old fetus of a minor rape survivor, who is aged 16 years and 11 months. The court also said that they did consult doctors on whether the pregnancy could be terminated in this case as the fetus is over 7 months of age.
The Gujarat High Court on Thursday said that it was normal in the past for 14 to 15-year-old girls to get married and deliver a child before they turned 17. The court made the observation while hearing a plea seeking termination of the over 7-month-old fetus of a minor rape survivor. The plea before the high court has sought termination of over 7-month-old fetus of a minor rape survivor, who is aged 16 years and 11 months. The court also said that they did consult doctors on whether the pregnancy could be terminated in this case as the fetus is over 7 months of age.
Good Cop Sanghi Brahmans @Paitoo @Joe Shearer
Bad Cop Sanghi Brahman @-=virus=-
Good ole days of Manusmriti have returned.
@Drexluddin Khan Spiveyzai
