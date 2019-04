from day one, we knew the real story and Amjad was the ringleader, local sources and the most important of all, TTP itself had owned the attackers, even when the operation was in early phase. TTP kept on updating their Telegram channel on the operation. In the aftermath of operation, TTP released the podcast discussing the operation. With all this evidence there should have been no doubt that the operation was botched up. but it is unfortunate that few PDF members fell into the trap set by PTM stooges.