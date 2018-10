Training jets assembled in India using inferior engines, recent audit says

In addition to using inferior engines, “a large number of second-hand components and parts have been fitted in the aircraft,” according to the audit report, which has been seen by Hindustan Times.

Updated: Oct 31, 2018 08:00 IST



Sudhi Ranjan Sen

Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The problem is with the aircraft assembled here, according to the audit.