Having 4 wives is unnatural' ,Uniform Civil Code bill is introduced in Rajya Sabha by BJP

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1598635536297889793

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1601158658360213504


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1601236823938052099

'Having 4 wives is unnatural': Nitin Gadkari on need for Uniform Civil Code

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, during an Agenda Aaj Tak event, said that it is "unnatural" to have four wives. The minister was speaking at the Agenda Aaj Tak event.
Uniform Civil Code Bill introduced in Rajya Sabha amid opposition and chaos

The Bill envisages a collection of laws to protect the personal rights of all citizens without considering religion.
I see India has it's priorities set straight.
BTW, unnatural? Wouldn't the people getting into such a marriage know that?
Also, you guys are going to say what's unnatural or not? :lol:

NICE !!!!!!
I see you are celebrating that your odds are finally the same as chad Muslim men. 1 woman each. :lol:
 
Make and female ratios are largely equal especially amongst Indian Muslims


Hindus who kill girl children are the ones with the imbalance


In order for Muslims to have more then one wife they would need Hindu women to line up and marry them, otherwise it's simply not option


People who want to marry and retail their values will do so,,
 
1670601400139.png
 
With the way Indians are killing female fetuses

I doubt most'll manage to get even one wife in their lifetime forget 4, from their perspective it all makes sense

nibbas practically carrying out a genocide in the womb
 
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1598635536297889793

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1601158658360213504


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1601236823938052099

'Having 4 wives is unnatural': Nitin Gadkari on need for Uniform Civil Code

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, during an Agenda Aaj Tak event, said that it is "unnatural" to have four wives. The minister was speaking at the Agenda Aaj Tak event.
Uniform Civil Code Bill introduced in Rajya Sabha amid opposition and chaos

The Bill envisages a collection of laws to protect the personal rights of all citizens without considering religion.
I am curious how they plan to enforce the law. It is not like a polygamist will go to the registrar to register. So, in case of common law (unregistered) marriages, all they have to say is they are unmarried. Now, will there be a punishment if they have children without registered marriage? Unlikely. So, this bill sounds more aspirational towards enshrining monogamy than enforcing it.
 

