Having 4 wives is unnatural' ,Uniform Civil Code bill is introduced in Rajya Sabha by BJP

INDIAPOSITIVE
ELITE MEMBER
- Sep 20, 2014
- 8,464
- -19
- Country
-
- Location
-
'Having 4 wives is unnatural': Nitin Gadkari on need for Uniform Civil Code
Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, during an Agenda Aaj Tak event, said that it is "unnatural" to have four wives. The minister was speaking at the Agenda Aaj Tak event.
www.indiatoday.in
Uniform Civil Code Bill introduced in Rajya Sabha amid opposition and chaos
The Bill envisages a collection of laws to protect the personal rights of all citizens without considering religion.
www.livemint.com