HAVELSAN DIGITAL TROOPS: The Concept That Will Determine Outcomes Of Future Wars

Digital Troops is a concept where unmanned systems and soldiers can work together in battlefields. The battlefields of the future will have an important place in terms of being areas where soldiers and robots exist together. The command center will be able to make the management of the battlefield and strategic decisions in this field more accurately, thanks to the information they receive from the Digital Troops in the battlefield.All these unmanned systems are managed from a single center in the battlefield, enabling joint operations to be carried out. The Digital Troops concept, which was created by integrating modern technology into military units, ensures that the success of the units in the battlefield is increased. At this point, Digital Troops will lead the way in shaping the battlefields of the future and changing the concept of war in these areas.