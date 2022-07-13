Have you ever talked to satan?

I feel like I have.
As you may know I posted a thread saying I'm a big adulterer. One day in NYC I was at my construction job sitting in my construction van while my workers were working and I got the urge to get some panooch.
So I went to Google and searched for massage places near me. I found one two blocks down the road. Usually most massage places in NYC have happy endings. So I started walking and reached my destination but there was one problem the massage place was on the second floor and a mosque was on the first floor.
When I saw the mosque I felt guilty and got double minded. I said I can't do this and walked back to my van and rolled up a joint and smoked it. My urge wasn't leaving me alone though and the joint intensified my urge. So I told God that you made me a man and I was made to penetrate women. I read the ayatul kursi and walked to the place and rung the bell to the massage place.
A really beautiful Asian lady wearing sexy clothes opened the door and told me to come upstairs. I followed her upstairs and she told me to take my clothes off and lay on the massage bed butt naked. She said it's $150 for an hour with everything included meaning I could have sex with her. I pulled out the cash and gave it to her.
First she started massaging me and then aftet about 10 minutes when i was fully erect she asks me a question and said "did you see the mosque downstairs" I said yes so? then She said aren't you Muslim I said yes so what. She then says isn't mosque a holy place for you guys I said yes it is. She said you still chose to come to me aren't you afraid of God. I said I'm very afraid of God and I prayed to him that don't take my life on massage bed while I'm butt naked. She said aren't you afraid of going to hell I Said no my lord is the most Merciful he will forgive me.
Anyways when I was done penetrating her I took a shower a walked outside and thanked God for not killing me while I was having sex with a prostitute and then I asked for his forgiveness. Once I got back to my van I thought about the questions she asked and realized that was Satan talking to me. I smiled and asked for forgiveness from Allah once again and went on with my day.
As you may know I posted a thread saying I'm a big adulterer. One day in NYC I was at my construction job sitting in my construction van while my workers were working and I got the urge to get some panooch.
So I went to Google and searched for massage places near me. I found one two blocks down the road. Usually most massage places in NYC have happy endings. So I started walking and reached my destination but there was one problem the massage place was on the second floor and a mosque was on the first floor.
When I saw the mosque I felt guilty and got double minded. I said I can't do this and walked back to my van and rolled up a joint and smoked it. My urge wasn't leaving me alone though and the joint intensified my urge. So I told God that you made me a man and I was made to penetrate women. I read the ayatul kursi and walked to the place and rung the bell to the massage place.
A really beautiful Asian lady wearing sexy clothes opened the door and told me to come upstairs. I followed her upstairs and she told me to take my clothes off and lay on the massage bed butt naked. She said it's $150 for an hour with everything included meaning I could have sex with her. I pulled out the cash and gave it to her.
First she started massaging me and then aftet about 10 minutes when i was fully erect she asks me a question and said "did you see the mosque downstairs" I said yes so? then She said aren't you Muslim I said yes so what. She then says isn't mosque a holy place for you guys I said yes it is. She said you still chose to come to me aren't you afraid of God. I said I'm very afraid of God and I prayed to him that don't take my life on massage bed while I'm butt naked. She said aren't you afraid of going to hell I Said no my lord is the most Merciful he will forgive me.
Anyways when I was done penetrating her I took a shower a walked outside and thanked God for not killing me while I was having sex with a prostitute and then I asked for his forgiveness. Once I got back to my van I thought about the questions she asked and realized that was Satan talking to me. I smiled and asked for forgiveness from Allah once again and went on with my day.