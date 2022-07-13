What's new

Have you ever talked to satan?

R

Raja420

FULL MEMBER
Apr 24, 2022
205
-7
336
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
I feel like I have.

As you may know I posted a thread saying I'm a big adulterer. One day in NYC I was at my construction job sitting in my construction van while my workers were working and I got the urge to get some panooch.

So I went to Google and searched for massage places near me. I found one two blocks down the road. Usually most massage places in NYC have happy endings. So I started walking and reached my destination but there was one problem the massage place was on the second floor and a mosque was on the first floor.

When I saw the mosque I felt guilty and got double minded. I said I can't do this and walked back to my van and rolled up a joint and smoked it. My urge wasn't leaving me alone though and the joint intensified my urge. So I told God that you made me a man and I was made to penetrate women. I read the ayatul kursi and walked to the place and rung the bell to the massage place.

A really beautiful Asian lady wearing sexy clothes opened the door and told me to come upstairs. I followed her upstairs and she told me to take my clothes off and lay on the massage bed butt naked. She said it's $150 for an hour with everything included meaning I could have sex with her. I pulled out the cash and gave it to her.

First she started massaging me and then aftet about 10 minutes when i was fully erect she asks me a question and said "did you see the mosque downstairs" I said yes so? then She said aren't you Muslim I said yes so what. She then says isn't mosque a holy place for you guys I said yes it is. She said you still chose to come to me aren't you afraid of God. I said I'm very afraid of God and I prayed to him that don't take my life on massage bed while I'm butt naked. She said aren't you afraid of going to hell I Said no my lord is the most Merciful he will forgive me.

Anyways when I was done penetrating her I took a shower a walked outside and thanked God for not killing me while I was having sex with a prostitute and then I asked for his forgiveness. Once I got back to my van I thought about the questions she asked and realized that was Satan talking to me. I smiled and asked for forgiveness from Allah once again and went on with my day.
:omghaha:
 
-blitzkrieg-

-blitzkrieg-

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2015
4,903
2
5,859
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Raja420 said:
I feel like I have.

As you may know I posted a thread saying I'm a big adulterer. One day in NYC I was at my construction job sitting in my construction van while my workers were working and I got the urge to get some panooch.

So I went to Google and searched for massage places near me. I found one two blocks down the road. Usually most massage places in NYC have happy endings. So I started walking and reached my destination but there was one problem the massage place was on the second floor and a mosque was on the first floor.

When I saw the mosque I felt guilty and got double minded. I said I can't do this and walked back to my van and rolled up a joint and smoked it. My urge wasn't leaving me alone though and the joint intensified my urge. So I told God that you made me a man and I was made to penetrate women. I read the ayatul kursi and walked to the place and rung the bell to the massage place.

A really beautiful Asian lady wearing sexy clothes opened the door and told me to come upstairs. I followed her upstairs and she told me to take my clothes off and lay on the massage bed butt naked. She said it's $150 for an hour with everything included meaning I could have sex with her. I pulled out the cash and gave it to her.

First she started massaging me and then aftet about 10 minutes when i was fully erect she asks me a question and said "did you see the mosque downstairs" I said yes so? then She said aren't you Muslim I said yes so what. She then says isn't mosque a holy place for you guys I said yes it is. She said you still chose to come to me aren't you afraid of God. I said I'm very afraid of God and I prayed to him that don't take my life on massage bed while I'm butt naked. She said aren't you afraid of going to hell I Said no my lord is the most Merciful he will forgive me.

Anyways when I was done penetrating her I took a shower a walked outside and thanked God for not killing me while I was having sex with a prostitute and then I asked for his forgiveness. Once I got back to my van I thought about the questions she asked and realized that was Satan talking to me.
Click to expand...

Did she sing..kundi na kharkao raja seedha andar ao raja.
And u said
 
Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
17,388
23
19,846
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
How come there is Mosque under message place ? Dont lie Indian...

You just made up a story

And that sin is very big, in Quran it is stated you need to get hit by 1000 rock whether you asked forgiveness or not


And if you have already married, the punishment is death
 
L

LakeHawk180

FULL MEMBER
Feb 21, 2022
312
-2
403
Country
India
Location
India
How this forum has grown. A defence platform AND an incubator for the up-and-coming ‘can-we-make-it-halal’ talent from Pakistan.

👏🏼👏🏼
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 1, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

INDIAPOSITIVE
Pakistani woman arrives in India to marry her distant relative
2 3
Replies
32
Views
1K
Sainthood 101
Sainthood 101
INDIAPOSITIVE
A peek into the double life of veiled Woman Pakistani rapper Eva B
Replies
11
Views
514
American Pakistani
American Pakistani
R
I feel like i did some good parenting today
Replies
9
Views
470
RayanR
R
Blueindian
Redacted
2 3
Replies
32
Views
748
araz
araz
Kamikaze Pilot
Deeply shameful and unforgivable act
Replies
12
Views
940
GumNaam
GumNaam

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom