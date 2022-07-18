What's new

Have you ever broken a females heart?

Raja420

Apr 24, 2022
I have many times but the most memorable one was where I was planning to marry the girl.

I met this pakistani/Puerto Rican girl at a club in nyc and fell in love with her when i was 21. I dated with her for six months straight and then I moved to another state with my family. But I was in love with her so after a few weeks I moved back to NYC in her apartment but I was disturbed.

I was engaged to a Pakistani girl in my village for four years and my family gave me the ultimatum that it's either family or the girl. My gf used to massage me, washed my feet cut my nails and stuff... she was madly in love with me. She told me no girl would ever love you the way I do.

The choice was really hard for me because I loved my family as well and I loved my gf. I finally decided that's it's me who is gonna get married so it should be my choice. So I asked my gf's mom that I want your permission to marry your daughter, she said yes and I bought a diamond ring and put it on my gf.

I was contempt with my choice and was planning to marry her until one horrifying day. While we were having sex without a condom I noticed many pimple like bumps on her pubic area. I asked her wtf are these she said she doesn't know. So we go to the Dr and he takes some samples from the puss that came out of the pimples and took her blood test. So we go back to get the reports and it came out that she had herpes. I was like fuvk if she has herpes I have them too. She said she only had sex with one man before me so it was me who gave her the herpes I was like damn Allah has finally punished me for all the adultery I committed.

She wanted me to get tested as well so we go back to the Dr. And he takes my blood tests and that's all he could go on because I didn't have any pimples on me where he could take samples. I prayed to the good lord that please don't let me have this disease. Finally the next day arrives and the suspense was killing me. When I went into the Dr's office with my gf the Dr took a look at the reports and said you're clean. You don't have herpes.

I thanked Allah for protecting me from the disease and said to him truly you are the one who makes couples, I accept your choice. You have made my decision clear for me. We get out of the hospital my gf was really worried and was trying to convince me that we could still live a happy life. That day I realized I never loved her I only loved her vagina. We go back to the apartment and when she went to the bathroom I looked up tickets going to Pakistan. I found a direct flight from NYC to Lahore the next day and I booked it. I texted my friend that I'll be staying at his house tonight. So when my gf went outside to grab some groceries I picked up my bag and put it in my cars trunk so she wouldn't notice. When it was evening time I told her I'm going outside for a bit she knew instantly that I was leaving her. She started crying and begging me to stay I told her I'm just going out for a few hours I'll be back before you know it, as soon as I reach my friends place I turned my phone off.

The next day my friend drops me off at the airport and I reached Lahore. When I go to my house I see thousands of missed calls on my messenger. So I called her and told her sorry I can't marry you I have chosen my family over you. She kept calling that maybe I'll change my mind and Said I can even keep my Pakistani wife just don't leave me. I said nah and I finally got tired of her calls so I blocked her on Facebook. :omghaha:
 
She only had sex with one man so you gave her the herpes huh, except you clean so oops she didn’t just have sex with one guy lol. You didn’t break her heart she was cheating on you my friend you dodged a bullet.
 
Spicy stories of Raja Sab.

Other than that, yes I have broken many hearts. Countless. But it was their one sided love.
 
I broke my cousin heart she wanted to marry me but i told her we are brother and sister , thank God she got married to a nice guy.
 
KingMamba said:
She only had sex with one man so you gave her the herpes huh, except you clean so oops she didn’t just have sex with one guy lol. You didn’t break her heart she was cheating on you my friend you dodged a bullet.
Click to expand...
She was very religious Christian women. Her Pakistani father married her to one of his relatives and she told me he was the only man she had sex with. Something happened between them and they got divorced.
 
I was dating a girl in University where things were getting too serious
unfortunately some incidents occurred
I ended up breaking her heart.
But I still have her Facebook account & she knows where I am after all these years.
 
You wanted to marry her bcz of so called Love ??

You chose Love Over Family, right ?? You gave her a ring + pledged to stand by her side blah blah blah & countless hopes,dreams but in the end you left her bcz of X Reason ?? If V was that much of a big deal then it was you who played with her...

at least be a man, you ran away like a rat :) you should've told her everything straight forward & stayed there for a week to end,settle everything - but you came running for a new V bcz the previous one was already used by you... abandoning/leaving her was the the brightest thing you came up with ?? If u stayed there for few days & told her everything straight forward that would've been easy for her & she could've come out of all the shit in a week or so --- But no you still kept her hanging for 1+ year & blocked her recently on FB + now you're laughing about it as you've accomplished something extra ordinary, pity..

If the previous punishment from God wasn't that bad then you deserve far worse right now (if u ask me!), But may Allah forgive you Ameen !! Can't curse anyone but u did a disgusting thing on all levels..

Man you're a sick & disgusting TbH...

Good luck to you !!

T.c !!
 
خره مينه لګته وي said:
You wanted to marry her bcz of so called Love ??

You chose Love Over Family, right ?? You gave her a ring + pledged to stand by her side blah blah blah & countless hopes,dreams but in the end you left her bcz of X Reason ?? If V was that much of a big deal then it was you who played with her...

at least be a man, you ran away like a rat :) you should've told her everything straight forward & stayed there for a week to end,settle everything - but you came running for a new V bcz the previous one was already used by you... abandoning/leaving her was the the brightest thing you came up with ?? If u stayed there for few days & told her everything straight forward that would've been easy for her & she could've come out of all the shit in a week or so --- But no you still kept her hanging for 1+ year & blocked her recently on FB + now you're laughing about it as you've accomplished something extra ordinary, pity..

If the previous punishment from God wasn't that bad then you deserve far worse right now (if u ask me!), But may Allah forgive you Ameen !! Can't curse anyone but u did a disgusting thing on all levels..

Man you're a sick & disgusting TbH...

Good luck to you !!

T.c !!
Click to expand...
Sapa ripat day pa oka.
 
Well from dating, the next sentence you were having sex. Escalated pretty quickly.

I hope you didn’t end up marrying your cousin sister back in Lahore. :lol:
 
