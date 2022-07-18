Have you ever broken a females heart?

I have many times but the most memorable one was where I was planning to marry the girl.I met this pakistani/Puerto Rican girl at a club in nyc and fell in love with her when i was 21. I dated with her for six months straight and then I moved to another state with my family. But I was in love with her so after a few weeks I moved back to NYC in her apartment but I was disturbed.I was engaged to a Pakistani girl in my village for four years and my family gave me the ultimatum that it's either family or the girl. My gf used to massage me, washed my feet cut my nails and stuff... she was madly in love with me. She told me no girl would ever love you the way I do.The choice was really hard for me because I loved my family as well and I loved my gf. I finally decided that's it's me who is gonna get married so it should be my choice. So I asked my gf's mom that I want your permission to marry your daughter, she said yes and I bought a diamond ring and put it on my gf.I was contempt with my choice and was planning to marry her until one horrifying day. While we were having sex without a condom I noticed many pimple like bumps on her pubic area. I asked her wtf are these she said she doesn't know. So we go to the Dr and he takes some samples from the puss that came out of the pimples and took her blood test. So we go back to get the reports and it came out that she had herpes. I was like fuvk if she has herpes I have them too. She said she only had sex with one man before me so it was me who gave her the herpes I was like damn Allah has finally punished me for all the adultery I committed.She wanted me to get tested as well so we go back to the Dr. And he takes my blood tests and that's all he could go on because I didn't have any pimples on me where he could take samples. I prayed to the good lord that please don't let me have this disease. Finally the next day arrives and the suspense was killing me. When I went into the Dr's office with my gf the Dr took a look at the reports and said you're clean. You don't have herpes.I thanked Allah for protecting me from the disease and said to him truly you are the one who makes couples, I accept your choice. You have made my decision clear for me. We get out of the hospital my gf was really worried and was trying to convince me that we could still live a happy life. That day I realized I never loved her I only loved her vagina. We go back to the apartment and when she went to the bathroom I looked up tickets going to Pakistan. I found a direct flight from NYC to Lahore the next day and I booked it. I texted my friend that I'll be staying at his house tonight. So when my gf went outside to grab some groceries I picked up my bag and put it in my cars trunk so she wouldn't notice. When it was evening time I told her I'm going outside for a bit she knew instantly that I was leaving her. She started crying and begging me to stay I told her I'm just going out for a few hours I'll be back before you know it, as soon as I reach my friends place I turned my phone off.The next day my friend drops me off at the airport and I reached Lahore. When I go to my house I see thousands of missed calls on my messenger. So I called her and told her sorry I can't marry you I have chosen my family over you. She kept calling that maybe I'll change my mind and Said I can even keep my Pakistani wife just don't leave me. I said nah and I finally got tired of her calls so I blocked her on Facebook.